Apple watch battery life

Not really. Battery technology has come a long way. I did this with a Apple Watch 3 I bought at launch. Never had a battery life problem. Then for a year or so I left it on almost all the time, on a charger when not in use. And also did not ever notice a battery problem. What is crazy is, I had that up until recently and never noticed a shortened battery life. It was charged nightly if worn all day, and still easily made it through all days.

I got your point. But my case is not the same as yours, I don't wear my watch for weeks sometimes months. The battery drains 100%, turning off the watch. So when I feel the need of wearing it, I charge it.My usage is all depends on my mood, if I want I use it all the time and if I don't feel like, the watch is in shelf for weeks or months and that drains the battery until next usage.So my question does is frequent battery draining affect its life?