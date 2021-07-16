Apple watch battery life

M

maverick786us

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
1,926
We all know that if a battery is fully discharged, it reduces the battery life.
Now I have an apple watch. There are occasions when I don't wear that watch for weeks. So i don't charge my watch and keep it fully discharged and off as long as I am not wearing it.
Will this have a significant impact on battery life?
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,090
Not really. Battery technology has come a long way. I did this with a Apple Watch 3 I bought at launch. Never had a battery life problem. Then for a year or so I left it on almost all the time, on a charger when not in use. And also did not ever notice a battery problem. What is crazy is, I had that up until recently and never noticed a shortened battery life. It was charged nightly if worn all day, and still easily made it through all days.
 
M

maverick786us

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
1,926
jmilcher said:
Not really. Battery technology has come a long way. I did this with a Apple Watch 3 I bought at launch. Never had a battery life problem. Then for a year or so I left it on almost all the time, on a charger when not in use. And also did not ever notice a battery problem. What is crazy is, I had that up until recently and never noticed a shortened battery life. It was charged nightly if worn all day, and still easily made it through all days.
Click to expand...
I got your point. But my case is not the same as yours, I don't wear my watch for weeks sometimes months. The battery drains 100%, turning off the watch. So when I feel the need of wearing it, I charge it.

My usage is all depends on my mood, if I want I use it all the time and if I don't feel like, the watch is in shelf for weeks or months and that drains the battery until next usage.
So my question does is frequent battery draining affect its life?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top