Apple watch battery life

maverick786us
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 1,926
We all know that if a battery is fully discharged, it reduces the battery life.
Now I have an apple watch. There are occasions when I don't wear that watch for weeks. So i don't charge my watch and keep it fully discharged and off as long as I am not wearing it.
Will this have a significant impact on battery life?
Now I have an apple watch. There are occasions when I don't wear that watch for weeks. So i don't charge my watch and keep it fully discharged and off as long as I am not wearing it.
Will this have a significant impact on battery life?