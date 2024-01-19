Apple wants $73 million from Epic

https://www.macrumors.com/2024/01/17/apple-wants-epic-games-legal-expenses/
The last of the Apple/Epic lawsuits are done with Apple sweeping a complete victory and only being required to make some minor changes to policy.
Apple now wants Epic to pay the legal bills.
So I guess expect some new Fortnite emotes or something.
The last of the Apple/Epic lawsuits are done with Apple sweeping a complete victory and only being required to make some minor changes to policy.
Apple now wants Epic to pay the legal bills.
So I guess expect some new Fortnite emotes or something.