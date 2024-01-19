Apple wants $73 million from Epic

I was about to say: isn't 73 million basically peanuts from either company?
While I suppose they'd rather have the money than not, it's barely a "lawsuit tax".

Also sad that for these companies an unbelievable amount of life changing money is pocket change. Again illustrating how imbalanced wealth is in general.
 
