Apple TV 4k or keep using my hdmi cable from the back of my video card to my projector ? Or do both depending on what I feel like?

This is for playing movies and tv shows.
I actually like both ways to be honest. Apple TV 4k because I have a actual remote and the pretty Infuse Pro interface.
Wish there was a way to use my hdmi cable from the back of my video card to my projector with a remote. Like a real remote. Still that leaves no pretty interface unless I should use something I haven't heard of for that? No do not want Emby, Plex, or Jellyfin sorry. Mostly only use that when remote viewing.
