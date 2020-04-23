Apple to start making its own Mac ARM chips in 2021 instead of using Intel. What say ye?

R

RavinDJ

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 9, 2002
Messages
4,080
I'm curious to see what people are thinking about this concept. Apparently, their in-house chips will have double the cores and, consequently, double the threads of the Intel chips. But they didn't say anything about the speeds.

In any case, are Intel and AMD SOL due to Apple's decision? Thoughts???

[edit]
As of 04/23/2020, I am getting closer and closer to the infamous 4,096 posts 😁
[/edit]
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top