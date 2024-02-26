Apple to make the App Store less intuitive with more prompts to level the playing field, accidently rolls it out ahead of ruling.

Nicklebon said: Phones are special because they have access to our lives in ways most other computing devices do not. For example my laptop never been in a bathroom or locker room but my phone has. Click to expand...

As I said earlier Apple has more to loose when it comes to their store. As has been shown already they do a better job curating. When some app goes awry and is busted for whatever most people aren't going to stop and think now where did that app come from.

Instead it will be damn that insecure iphone. You sunny blue sky people seem to have either short memories or are willfully ignorant of the past. I prefer my walled Apple garden in the same way I prefer my gated community. Certainly not all riff raff is kept out but most is and most of the time that is good enough.

This is also why I don't use my phone for anything bank account or personal information related. You will lose your phone and it will be found by someone else. I don't even password lock my phone because you now have a tech savvy persons phone. I'd rather they use the phone and keep it around so at least I can track my phone and retrieve it. If you think your iPhone is safe from people stealing your information, there's been low tech ways around this. It's not like bank account and personal information isn't stored on your MacOS laptop, so why does Apple allow side loading there?Do you have that problem on MacOS? You can't praise Apple for their curating when they don't do the same on MacOS. Again, it's not like you don't have personal information on MacOS that you don't want bad actors getting into. You know what you didn't have on MacOS? A zero-click, zero-day iMessage vulnerability. How come MacOS didn't have this problem with iMessage?Your gated community is not a business, nor is it a phone. The iPhone itself is a store that only Apple is allowed to sell products. That's anti-competitive and technofeudalism. You should be given the choice whether you want to download your apps through Apple or through some other competing store. Anything you say that makes the iPhone vulnerable is hypocritical since again MacOS does allow sideloading and last I heard doesn't have security issues. By allowing sideloading you can also avoid Apple tracking you. As much as you trust Apple... you shouldn't.