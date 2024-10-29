Apple, the innovators, charging port still on bottom..

There are some things you think would be, well common sense....like how to charge your mouse, what if you need it and it died, well most mice, you can just plug in a charging cable and keep using it, but not Apple. they still think having the charging port on the bottom is the best place!

I guess they dont want some ugly hole anywhere else to ruin their sleek design...

https://www.theverge.com/2024/10/28...gic-mouse-charging-port-bottom?showComments=1

Screenshot_2024_10_28_at_11.33.03_AM.jpg

Yup, it’s still there — seen in this screenshot from Apple’s ‘View in AR’ tool. Image: Apple
Apple’s new USB-C-equipped Magic Mouse somehow still has the charging port on the bottom. While Apple could have used the launch as an opportunity to move the charging port from the underside of the device — where the port has remained for nearly a decade, despite other updates to the mouse and being mocked for the decision — the port is still there, as shown in the “view in your space” augmented reality rendering from Apple’s website.
This new $99 Magic Mouse means that, for the foreseeable future, Apple still thinks that the best way to charge your Magic Mouse is by flipping it over to plug it in, making it so you can’t use it. Why?
There have been other solutions to the ridiculous Magic Mouse charging situation. For example, my colleague Wes Davis wrote about an ergonomic grip for the Magic Mouse 2 that can charge the mouse via MagSafe. But Apple seemingly didn’t think that it needed to make a major change to where the charging port is, so you’ll once again have to turn it over to get some more juice.
https://www.theverge.com/2024/10/28...gic-mouse-charging-port-bottom?showComments=1
Why have a hole at all? Induction charing ftw.
 
The new Mac Mini announced today has the power button on the bottom, which is even dumber than the mouse.

https://www.macrumors.com/2024/10/29/m4-mac-mini-bottom-power-button/
I like your enthusiasm but it makes a lot of sense actually, if you wall mount the unit it's recommended they go bottom out, as it mounts cleaner, and gets better airflow (it's why there is a logo on the bottom)
The units themselves are also so small that if you have them on the sides you need 2 hands to use the button because instead of pressing the button you slide the machine down your desk, so you need one had to hold it in place.
If you have it on top you risk the chance of things hitting the button and it being turned off mid job, like say a cat jumping up and walking across because its warm and suddenly bloop off it goes...

So you put it on the bottom where you can power it on with a pinch, if it's on a desk, and it's an easy to see button if you have it wall mounted as part of a conference TV setup or something.

The lightening port on the bottom still makes me shake my head, like WTF why? Did the computers get too fast at compiling so their developers couldn't have jousting matches in the halls while their work was "compiling" so now they put the chargers on the bottom so when asked why they aren't at their desk it can be "mouse is charging"...
It's the only explanation I can come up with.
 
No, it doesn’t make sense. Sorry.
 
Did the computers get too fast at compiling so their developers couldn't have jousting matches in the halls while their work was "compiling" so now they put the chargers on the bottom so when asked why they aren't at their desk it can be "mouse is charging"...
It's the only explanation I can come up with.
Computers are significantly faster at compiling since xkcd made that comic and yet our builds take longer than ever due to the sheer size of the software we build nowadays.
 
Did they ever? I thought they went from 1 button to 0 buttons?
It's technically one big button and the left and right side detect left and right click, while the entire surface of the mouse is a touch pad. I actually like the mouse, I just think that having the charging port on the bottom is the dumbest thing in the history of ever.
 
I like the Apple mouse as it makes scrubbing video very fast and easy. Otherwise, my preference is a trackball. Fortunately, my cheap PC trackball is Bluetooth capable and connects to the Mac with no problems.
 
don't you get like hours of use for 1 minute of charging? so just go take a pee and when you come back you are good to go, then charge it up when you are done for the day.
 
don't you get like hours of use for 1 minute of charging? so just go take a pee and when you come back you are good to go, then charge it up when you are done for the day.
Someone needs to get their prostate checked, old man.

(i usually wake up around 3am -as a fellow old man-, but still doesn't take me more than a minute)
 
Someone needs to get their prostate checked, old man.

(i usually wake up around 3am -as a fellow old man-, but still doesn't take me more than a minute)
I am including the walk to the bathroom, taking the pee, washing your hands, and walking back, lol.
Which reminds me, they sent me this colon screening kit, I have to put this bag/box over the toilet seat, shit in it and also collect a small sample from the shit, and then send the 2 shits to them.
 
if the computer tell and warn you when the battery get low and it is a once in a 2-6 months type of battery life.... hard to imagine power user using those
 
This way they can make sure that you cannot post the pics of using the mouse with the tail attached.
 
Well obviously the lack of horizontal surfaces means no dust forms in the charging port.
 
And...

https://glassalmanac.com/apples-mou...ook-prefers-using-a-different-brand-for-work/

Apple’s mouse is so bad that Tim Cook prefers using a different brand for work.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Tim Cook provided a glimpse into his daily workflow, listing several Apple devices he uses regularly: a Mac Studio, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, an iPad Pro, and even a retro iMac G4 for nostalgic flair. But when it came to the mouse he relies on the most, Cook admitted that his go-to is the Logitech MX Master 3 — not Apple’s Magic Mouse.

While Cook mentioned occasionally switching to the Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, his preference for a competitor’s product caught many by surprise.
https://glassalmanac.com/what-if-you-could-control-the-apple-vision-pro-with-your-mind/
 
The real reason is they want people to buy two of them, apple is always about people buying more. Why do you think their computers are not upgradable.
 
