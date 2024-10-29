Apple, the innovators, charging port still on bottom..

MrGuvernment
There are some things you think would be, well common sense....like how to charge your mouse, what if you need it and it died, well most mice, you can just plug in a charging cable and keep using it, but not Apple. they still think having the charging port on the bottom is the best place!
I guess they dont want some ugly hole anywhere else to ruin their sleek design...
https://www.theverge.com/2024/10/28...gic-mouse-charging-port-bottom?showComments=1
Yup, it’s still there — seen in this screenshot from Apple’s ‘View in AR’ tool. Image: Apple
Apple’s new USB-C-equipped Magic Mouse somehow still has the charging port on the bottom. While Apple could have used the launch as an opportunity to move the charging port from the underside of the device — where the port has remained for nearly a decade, despite other updates to the mouse and being mocked for the decision — the port is still there, as shown in the “view in your space” augmented reality rendering from Apple’s website.
This new $99 Magic Mouse means that, for the foreseeable future, Apple still thinks that the best way to charge your Magic Mouse is by flipping it over to plug it in, making it so you can’t use it. Why?
There have been other solutions to the ridiculous Magic Mouse charging situation. For example, my colleague Wes Davis wrote about an ergonomic grip for the Magic Mouse 2 that can charge the mouse via MagSafe. But Apple seemingly didn’t think that it needed to make a major change to where the charging port is, so you’ll once again have to turn it over to get some more juice.