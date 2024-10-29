Apple, the innovators, charging port still on bottom..

I like your enthusiasm but it makes a lot of sense actually, if you wall mount the unit it's recommended they go bottom out, as it mounts cleaner, and gets better airflow (it's why there is a logo on the bottom)

The units themselves are also so small that if you have them on the sides you need 2 hands to use the button because instead of pressing the button you slide the machine down your desk, so you need one had to hold it in place.

If you have it on top you risk the chance of things hitting the button and it being turned off mid job, like say a cat jumping up and walking across because its warm and suddenly bloop off it goes...



So you put it on the bottom where you can power it on with a pinch, if it's on a desk, and it's an easy to see button if you have it wall mounted as part of a conference TV setup or something.



The lightening port on the bottom still makes me shake my head, like WTF why? Did the computers get too fast at compiling so their developers couldn't have jousting matches in the halls while their work was "compiling" so now they put the chargers on the bottom so when asked why they aren't at their desk it can be "mouse is charging"...

It's the only explanation I can come up with.