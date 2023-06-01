Apple Tests New High-End Macs With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips Ahead of WWDC

For the Ultra Bougie comes Apple Macs with the M2 Ultra

"Apple Inc. is testing a pair of new high-end Macs and their accompanying processors ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference next week, suggesting that it’s nearing the release of professional-focused desktop computers.

The company is planning two new Mac models — labeled internally as Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14 — that run the M2 Max processor announced in January and a yet-to-be-unveiled M2 Ultra chip. That second processor would replace the M1 Ultra model currently featured in the Mac Studio, a high-end desktop announced in March 2022."

Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...chips-ahead-of-developer-conference#xj4y7vzkg
 

