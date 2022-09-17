Apple supposedly moving some internal Apple Silicon components to RISC-V from ARM

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
I don't imagine these would be addressable parts. This seems to me much like how Western Digital is using RiscV. ARM might not be the ideal set to use for super specialized memory parts ect.
I could be wrong but I think they are talking about memory controllers. WD has been talking about using RiscV to enhance its storage, copying in the fastest most efficient ways... and trying to extend the life of drives ect.
 
