Apple Supplier Cirrus Falls on Risk From IPhone 15 Design Change

Rough
"
Cirrus Logic Inc. shares fell 12% on Wednesday as analysts highlighted risks to the Apple Inc. supplier’s bottom line from a reported design change to the iPhone 15."
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...hone-15-design-change?leadSource=uverify wall
https://www.reuters.com/technology/...pple-abandon-button-design-change-2023-04-12/
"
- Austin, Texas-based company gets 88% of revenue from Apple
- Firm seen impacted by switch from solid-state button design
