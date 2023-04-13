Apple Supplier Cirrus Falls on Risk From IPhone 15 Design Change

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,983
Rough

"
  • Austin, Texas-based company gets 88% of revenue from Apple
  • Firm seen impacted by switch from solid-state button design


Cirrus Logic Inc. shares fell 12% on Wednesday as analysts highlighted risks to the Apple Inc. supplier’s bottom line from a reported design change to the iPhone 15."

JSQ2R2ABARNAXNH2X3SNVYA2BI.jpg


Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...hone-15-design-change?leadSource=uverify wall
https://www.reuters.com/technology/...pple-abandon-button-design-change-2023-04-12/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top