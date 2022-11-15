Apple Sued for Allegedly Deceiving Users With Privacy Settings

The problem was spotted by two independent researchers at the software company Mysk, who found that the Apple App Store sends the company exhaustive information about nearly everything a user does in the app, despite a privacy setting, iPhone Analytics, which claims to “disable the sharing of Device Analytics altogether” when switched off. Gizmodo asked the researchers to run additional tests on other iPhone apps, including Apple Music, Apple TV, Books, and Stocks. The researchers found that the problem persists across most of Apple’s suite of built-in iPhone apps.

Turns out Apple billboards telling you they have the best privacy is not to be trusted. Google does a better job respecting your privacy than Apple when you switch that setting on your device.