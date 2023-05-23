Apple Strikes Multibillion-Dollar Deal With Broadcom for Components Made in the US

erek
Seems like a good sign for US sourced components and industry
“These investments are part of the commitment Apple made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over five years. Today, Apple is on pace to meet its target through direct spend with American suppliers, data center investments, capital expenditures in the U.S., and other domestic spend.
Following the introduction of 5G technology to Apple devices in 2020, Apple has helped expand and expedite 5G adoption across the country, driving innovation and job growth among companies that support 5G innovation and infrastructure. 5G coverage and performance also continue to expand around the world, and more users are benefitting from faster connectivity as they upgrade to 5G-capable products.”
Source: https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2023/05/apple-announces-multibillion-dollar-deal-with-broadcom/
