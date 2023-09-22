Apple still hasn't figured out how to make a wireless chip

Former Apple Engineers Say It Can't Figure Out How to Make a Cellular ModemThe company has been banging away at this project for many years with little to show for it.
Apple wants to provide its own radio chip because Qualcomm earns a percentage of each phone's price instead of just requiring a flat rate per chip, which costs Apple a lot of money. Qualcomm has also required Apple to pay it a patent fee as well, which Apple equates to "double dipping." The two companies have been embroiled in patent litigation for years, so no love is lost between them.
In a sign that Apple might have just thrown in the towel, at least temporarily, both companies announced they had inked a deal to see Qualcomm 5G modems in Apple devices through 2026.
The previous agreement was set to expire this year
Sources told the WSJ that an early prototype of Apple's modem tested last year showed the company's missteps in building a wireless chip. The prototype was reportedly too slow and prone to overheating, and the circuit board for the wireless chip was so big it took up half the phone's internal volume.
Also, Instead of making a chip for your phone that runs on Apple's software, a 5G cellular chip must be backward compatible with previous technologies such as 4G, 3G, 2G, etc. In addition, they also have to run on networks spanning the globe. Every region's network has different standards along with associated quirks. It became a compatibility headache for the company used to a wholly siloed engineering environment with its own software on its own devices.
https://www.extremetech.com/mobile/...-cant-figure-out-how-to-make-a-cellular-modem
News of Apple's modem saga comes from The Wall Street Journal (via 9to5Mac), which talked to former employees who worked on the project.