Apple sends spyware victims to this security lab

"“[Apple] could write more detailed reports and file more lawsuits. These are the things that take massive amounts of money NGOs don’t have and telemetry NGOs don’t have,” Galperin told TechCrunch.
In its official page about mercenary spyware, last updated in October, Apple says that since 2012 it has sent notifications to users in more than 150 countries.
Apple spokesperson Nadine Haija told TechCrunch that the “vast majority of users will never be the victims of such attacks, we sympathize deeply with the small number of users who are, and we continue to work tirelessly to protect them,” and reiterated that there are no known cases of mercenary spyware on Apple devices with Lockdown Mode. “Our security teams are constantly working to track mercenary spyware attackers, and we send threat notifications to inform and assist users who we believe were individually targeted.”
For anyone alerted by a notification, Apple tells those targets and victims of spyware to update their iOS software and all their apps. Apple also suggests the user switches on Lockdown Mode, an opt-in iOS security feature that has stopped spyware attacks in the past by limiting device features that are often exploited to plant spyware. Apple said last year that it is not aware of any successful spyware infection against someone who used Lockdown Mode.
Scott-Railton called Lockdown Mode “a game changer in increasing the security of people’s devices, especially people who are at risk.”
All the experts TechCrunch spoke with strongly recommend turning on Lockdown Mode if you think you may be a target, especially if you are a journalist, human rights defender, or dissident.
And if you get a notification from Apple, take it very seriously."
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2024/12/20/why-apple-sends-spyware-victims-to-this-nonprofit-security-lab/
