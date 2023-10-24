Apple 'Scary Fast' Mac event October 30th

Apple has announced a "Scary Fast" Mac event on October 30th. It's at 8PM Eastern and online only.
The company unsurprisingly isn't saying more about what the event entails, but the credible leaks/rumors indicate it's likely to involve the first M3-based Macs. The iMac and 13-inch MacBook Pro will likely get standard M3 chips, while the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to get M3 Pro and M3 Max parts. All M3 variants should be based on a 3-nanometer process and deliver significant boosts to performance and efficiency.
I have to admit I'm pleasantly surprised, since there were rumors suggesting Apple might not have any new Macs this year. The question is whether or not M3 fares well against the latest x86 rivals. M2 is still decently quick, but there's no question that the game has moved on in the past year. The event strikes me as hastily arranged, that's for sure — my guess is that Apple made a late judgment call on M3 production capacity and determined it could ship certain models this year without creating havoc for the iPhone line. I know there's been worries Apple would have an abysmal fall quarter for Mac sales, but it might have just the opposite.
Me, I'm not expecting more than a spec bump. Hopefully, though, Apple uses this to improve memory and/or storage configs at the same time. The iMac in particular really needs an update.
