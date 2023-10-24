Apple 'Scary Fast' Mac event October 30th

In the PC space TB usually limits you to Intel builds. Tthe Precision laptops we're getting have two TB ports, or usually one. But they also have network, audio, USB-A and C, and DP and/or HDMI as well, so I honestly consider that a wash. AMD laptops may have TB ports at this point, but I haven't paid too close attention to the build options at Dell. I hand the department heads a general spec list to pic from, then my purchasing guy goes to Dell Premier and gets whatever the current model that matches the spec is.



Choosing from Dell Precision options as that's what I order for work, in the 15 and 16" chassis ranges:



RAM: Intel limit, 64 GB or 128GB, assuming the laptop has two slots and depending on the exact chip. The i9-13900HK supports 64 GB. The prior 12th gen CPUs had the same limit. 11th gen (19-11980HK) could do 128 GB. Typical Intel changing the product segmentation though. Mobile Xeon's can have 128 GB in current gen. This is slot count and generation dependent because I can easily find DDR4 SODIMMS in 64 GB, but single module 64GB DDR5 SODIMMS appear to be thin on the ground.



CPU: The above mentioned i9-13900HK pretty well stomps the M1 Max and the M2, at least in synthetic numbers. I have no hands on with either.



Storage: Has 2 NVMe slots, you can order 4 TB in each from Dell for a stupid amount of money, or buy your own aftermarket where you could get 2x 8TB



Display options: don't know, nor am I going to research on the vagaries of Apple's XDR vs the variety of available 4k IPS panels



Battery: won't be as good; higher performance comes with a power penalty. Also Apple has a massive advantage controlling the entire hardware and software stack. We're also stuck waiting for Intel to stuck faffing about and get under 10nm; a die shrink would help the TDP. At the same configured TDP, a i9-12900HK is ~10% more efficient perf/watt than the M1 Max, but the platform as a whole is less so. There are some Precision models that can get around 9 hrs of battery life, but the review with that number didn't have the full spec up front or what tests they did.



TB: Most of Precision models I'm ordering for work have 2x TB4, 1x USB-C with Display Alt mode, and a complement of the other usual ports.



Dell's configurator has also gone to shit of late; I used to be able to pick a model and then customize just about everything; now it's a flooded with pre-spec'd models and a lot of the screen, CPU, and GPU options I had last year are apparently MIA; but I know when we hand a spec to our Premier account rep we get what we ask for, so whatever.



I'll not deny that Apple has a nice spec lineup, despite the price. Just for me it's not the right tool for the job. That it is for is great and I have nothing against that.