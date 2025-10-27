Apple says US passport digital IDs are coming to Wallet ‘soon’

erek said:



For instance, she noted that Apple Pay was now live in 89 markets around the world, with more than 11,000 banks and networks supporting Apple Pay, including 15 domestic networks. In addition, 90% of U.S. retailers support Apple Pay, up from 3% at launch 11 years ago.Bailey also pointed to other non-payment features for the Wallet app, like the ability to save car keys, transit passes, hotel keys, and more. Transit options are supported across more than 250 regions and 800 cities globally, and over 2 million hotel room keys have been provisioned, supporting more than 65,000 hotel rooms. In addition, 29 car manufacturers and over 300 models now support Car Key in Wallet, according to the exec.

Twisted Kidney said: I got a problem with handing my phone over to a cop.



Hopefully there's a lock setting or something involved at the very least. Click to expand...

Something about digital ID's just doesn't sit right with me. I'm not quite sure what yet, but I know it is there.I haven't even started using any phone based digital wallets yet, and unless conventional payment methods disappear and I am somehow forced to, I don't think I ever will. No Apple Pay, no Google Pay, No Samsung Pay, not ever.I can't imagine taking it the next step to putting your ID's on there too.Part of it is just the very proprietary nature of it.Sometimes it is just good to have separation between things.That would certainly be one problem with the arrangement.That said, I'm pretty sure you can just not use it if you don't want to. I highly doubt conventional ID's and Passports are going anywhere any time soon.