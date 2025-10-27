Apple says US passport digital IDs are coming to Wallet ‘soon’

erek
"For instance, she noted that Apple Pay was now live in 89 markets around the world, with more than 11,000 banks and networks supporting Apple Pay, including 15 domestic networks. In addition, 90% of U.S. retailers support Apple Pay, up from 3% at launch 11 years ago.
Bailey also pointed to other non-payment features for the Wallet app, like the ability to save car keys, transit passes, hotel keys, and more. Transit options are supported across more than 250 regions and 800 cities globally, and over 2 million hotel room keys have been provisioned, supporting more than 65,000 hotel rooms. In addition, 29 car manufacturers and over 300 models now support Car Key in Wallet, according to the exec."
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/27/apple-says-u-s-passport-digital-ids-are-coming-to-wallet-soon/
