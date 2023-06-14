Apple Power Macintosh 9700 "Power Express" Prototype - VERY RARE, WORKS

This is an incredibly rare prototype of the un-released Power Macintosh 9700, known by the codename "Power Express". The primary difference between this model and the released Power Macintosh G3 is the 6 PCI slots. It also has a prototype video card, and is the only Macintosh model I have ever seen with an external SCSI-2 port. I added an internal SCSI2SD as the original hard drive only "sort-of" works at this point.It has a unique startup chime, please see the video. It does not like to boot to Mac OS 9, but it gets along fine with 8.6 in my testing. Not many of these found in the wild had their original hard drives, or booted. Analysis of the ROM in this model allowed 68kMLA forum members to create replacement ROM chips and get theirs working as well.I have replaced a couple broken plastic parts with new-old-stock that took me years to patiently acquire. I will include the original parts as well any extras I have.This will be double-boxed and shipped very carefully, but the plastic is old, and the floppy drive bezel will break again if you bump it the wrong way. And like I said, it took me years to find a new-old-stock replacement for that. Please pick this up in-person if you can. Shipping will be expensive.Does NOT include keyboard, mouse, monitor, or any of the accessories or tools visible in the photos. Only the computer tower, plus mentioned original plastic pieces, is included.