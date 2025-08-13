Apple Plots Expansion Into AI Robots, Home Security and Smart Displays

Apple is set to introduce a tabletop robot in 2027, which will revolutionize personal interactions with AI...the device will feature a 7-inch iPad-like display mounted on a moveable arm designed to serve as a more interactive version of Siri, offering a person-like AI companion experience
its arm can rotate and extend almost six inches in any direction, allowing it to reposition itself to face whoever is speaking...according to a new report from Bloomberg, internally, the device is referred to as the “Pixar Lamp,” and it is envisioned to act like a person in the room, capable of engaging in back-and-forth conversations and discussions for tasks such as planning trips or suggesting nearby restaurants...
