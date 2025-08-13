  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Apple Plots Expansion Into AI Robots, Home Security and Smart Displays

Apple is set to introduce a tabletop robot in 2027, which will revolutionize personal interactions with AI...the device will feature a 7-inch iPad-like display mounted on a moveable arm designed to serve as a more interactive version of Siri, offering a person-like AI companion experience

its arm can rotate and extend almost six inches in any direction, allowing it to reposition itself to face whoever is speaking...according to a new report from Bloomberg, internally, the device is referred to as the “Pixar Lamp,” and it is envisioned to act like a person in the room, capable of engaging in back-and-forth conversations and discussions for tasks such as planning trips or suggesting nearby restaurants...

https://archive.ph/twaln#selection-1213.0-1213.70
 
