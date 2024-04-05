Apple opens the App Store to retro game emulators

polonyc2 said: an indication it will ban apps that provide pirated titles... Click to expand...

Provide, or allow one to run?It's funny to me how they claim to need to control this, when if anything else goes wrong with a 3rd party app in the app store they are all like "well that's not our problem, look at the app developer".Walled gardens must die.Compatibility aside, the only person who should be able to decide what does and does not run on any given device should be the person who owns that device. And I know they want us to not own anything and just pay them rental fees, but the owner today is still the person who bought the damn phone, and that's not about to change nay time soon.It was because of walled gardens I abandoned Apple in 2012.I got the first iPhone in 2007 shorty after launch. I considered it unnecessary and wasn't going to get one, but then my ex bought one, and I was all like "well, if she is going to own one, I am going to be a bit jealous, so I am going to have to buy one as well."I remember thinking $600 was a crazy and irresponsible amount of money to spend on a phone. How times have changedThen the next year with a AT&T contract re-up, I got a "too good to pass up" deal to upgrade to an iPhone 3g.Two years later I re-upped again and got the iPhone 4.But at this time I was really starting to sour on Apple.At the time, you needed to set up and sync the iPhone using iTunes on a computer. There was none of the modern OTA stuff.I had pretty much entirely switched over to Linux except for games, and there was no Linux iTunes client. It also really did not like running under Wine.I hated how I couldn't just drop mp3 files on it like a storage device and have it play them, and it had to over-complicate things by syncing with iTunes and creating unnecessary data database shit instead of just reading my mp3 files from a file structure, reading the ID3 tags and playing themAnd then there was the walled garden.I kept jailbreaking, and then there was always a new update, and then a jailbreak wouldn't work for months, until a new one came around, and then the next update broke it.It got to the point where more often than not I couldn't use my phone for the things I wanted to use it for, so it was time for a change.I ditched both Apple and AT&T, and got a Samsung Galaxy SIII on Verizon. It was just OK, until I was amble to get rid of all the Samsung junk software on it, and flash it with CyanogenMod, at which point it became my favorite phone to date.After that I had an LG G2, great phone, with some strange Korean-inspired aesthetics in the UI.After that I had a Motorola Droid Turbo. It was awesome, but is the only phone to date, I've experienced screen burn-in on. Early OLED issues I guess.Verizon eventually also turned out to be a pain in the ass though. The Galaxy S3 turned out to be an exception. Most other phones couldn't even be rooted. Locked bootloaders, etc. etc. you name it. Verizon didn't want me to be able to use my phone the way I wanted to. So eventually I ditched them as well.I briefly used the Intel x86 phone, the Asus Zenfone 2. I actually really liked it, but then moved bought a Nexus 5x and signed up for Google Project Fi, where I have been ever since.The Nexus 5x gave way to a first gen Pixel, which gave way to a Pixel 3, and a Pixel 5aI liked the Nexus line and the original Pixel, but as time goes on they keep doing things that piss me off. Getting rid of analog audio ports, integrating search into the home screen and menus (instead of just staying in the browser like on my PC) adding assistants, more and more unwanted cloud sync, and now AI bullshit.Most of this started phasing in more and more during my 5a ownership, and as each new thing came along I did my best to block and disable it, including going through every single setup option and disabling anything and everything backup, sync or cloud, as well as anything AI, anything face recognition, anything voice control etc. etc.My Pixel 5a bricked itself last month, and I dreaded its replacement. I didn't want even more AI/Assistant/Cloud crap, and I also hated that they removed the audio port and my favorite feature, the rear fingerprint scanner. I had neglected to cancel my $6 per month phone protection, so I just decided to see what they would send me as a replacement.I wound up with a 7 Pro. I don't like it, but once I essentially turn it into a Nexus phone by stripping out everything that makes it a Pixel through disabling and replacing apps, the launcher, and settings related to AI, it is "ok". It's a bit too big for one hand typing (and the one hand mode keyboard is awkward at best) and over a month later I stillmiss the rear fingerprint scanner (the under the glass one is just not as useful, as you can't do it by feel without looking at it, and it is not as reliable). Without a case it is also top heavy and slippery as hell, resulting in butterfinger phone drops. I don't like it, but I also can't think of any other phone on the market I wouldn't also dislike, so I am just keeping it. :/I'll probably be in the same situation when this phone bricks itself and I get my next replacement. Phone development has just been going backwards for a decade now. I like nothing that is new on the market, and wish for a time with swappable batteries, mini-sd storage slots, audio ports, less bloat, AI junk, always listening nonsense, spyware, data collection etc. etc.Back 15 years ago I used to say "I want my phone to be more like my computer,my computer to be more like my phone" but now even that seems lost. Windows 10 and 11 are more like phones than ever, and the phones are worse.Tech after ~2007-2010 some time has just been a slow motion slippery slope into crap.Holy shit did I digress. Sorry about that.