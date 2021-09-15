Apple not recalling M1 due to screens cracking

Given how expensive Apple laptops are, you'd think quality control would be better. I guess you can only expect so much when it comes from China. Not long ago it was the cheap keyboards wearing out and breaking way too quickly.

Or maybe this is a side effect of having "form over function" as the core of Apple's corporate culture?
 
GotNoRice said:
Or maybe this is a side effect of having "form over function" as the core of Apple's corporate culture?
I've never seen one but from what they describe is that it happens when you open or close the lid. So I'm imagining that the screen must be very flexed when you open or close it. I can imagine someone slamming the screen close without realizing they broke the screen. For the screen to be that thin I imagine there isn't a lot of reinforcement to the screen frame.
 
1631731859863.png


Except now it's: "Does Less. Costs More."
 
DukenukemX said:
I've never seen one but from what they describe is that it happens when you open or close the lid. So I'm imagining that the screen must be very flexed when you open or close it. I can imagine someone slamming the screen close without realizing they broke the screen. For the screen to be that thin I imagine there isn't a lot of reinforcement to the screen frame.
Ain't the frames made out of metal tho? I though that was a big thing with their premium feel of their products. Should be plenty sturdy.
cybereality said:
View attachment 395441

Except now it's: "Does Less. Costs More."
That been Apple for the past 15 years.
 
DukenukemX said:
M1 Macs are having their screens crack when opening or closing the laptops. Most users are getting their screens replaced by Apple as they have done a recall.

https://9to5mac.com/2021/09/09/clas...pEgU60sBx_qlq4V3NA2Y2ULI3yA5u0xm2CCLIIxMoODmM

https://www.macworld.co.uk/feature/macbook-problems-recalls-3699153/
This is what happens when you become a lifestyle-brand tech company. You start creating products for form over function. Apple for years now has been in a race with itself to make the thinnest everything for absolutely no reason. They just don't know what else to advertise in their products other than "the thinnest" everything.
 
Am I the only one who noticed that DukenukemX is lying in the subject header?

There is no recall. We also don't know how many people actually encounter this problem, if there's a common thread, if it's inherent to the basic design or just limited to a particular production batch. It's fine to discuss Apple hardware flaws (hello, butterfly keyboard), but please discuss what's actually happening, not fantasies.
 
DukenukemX said:
M1 Macs are having their screens crack when opening or closing the laptops. Most users are getting their screens replaced by Apple as they have done a recall.

https://9to5mac.com/2021/09/09/clas...pEgU60sBx_qlq4V3NA2Y2ULI3yA5u0xm2CCLIIxMoODmM

https://www.macworld.co.uk/feature/macbook-problems-recalls-3699153/
You article seem to say otherwise:

M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air screens​

There have been reports of cracked screens from M1 MacBook owners. Some users have claimed that the screen of the computer has inexplicably and all of a sudden cracked. Reports have been shared on Apple's support forums and Reddit, among others.

Unfortunately, users have been told by Apple support that they are responsible and that the damage is not covered by the warranty. However the company has published a support document detailing how to avoid cracked screens. More here: Apple tells users how to avoid cracked screens.
 
Aurelius said:
Am I the only one who noticed that DukenukemX is lying in the subject header?

There is no recall. We also don't know how many people actually encounter this problem, if there's a common thread, if it's inherent to the basic design or just limited to a particular production batch. It's fine to discuss Apple hardware flaws (hello, butterfly keyboard), but please discuss what's actually happening, not fantasies.
That's even worse. I just read the article and it seems they are blaming the users and charging them $600 for a repair. Typical Apple.
 
DukenukemX said:
I've never seen one but from what they describe is that it happens when you open or close the lid. So I'm imagining that the screen must be very flexed when you open or close it. I can imagine someone slamming the screen close without realizing they broke the screen. For the screen to be that thin I imagine there isn't a lot of reinforcement to the screen frame.
We have had this happen on 4, the screen has flex so if you close it from the centre it’s not an issue but if you close it from a corner too quick you flex it enough to tap it down corner first and just like a phone it just spiders out from there.
 
cybereality said:
That's even worse. I just read the article and it seems they are blaming the users and charging them $600 for a repair. Typical Apple.
Er, no, that's "typical tech company."

Companies don't instantly recognize issues as systemic. They require enough reports and investigations to conclude a problem is systemic, devise a solution and then set up a recall. Until that happens, Apple can't just presume a cracked screen was the result of a design flaw — that would open the door to free repairs for anyone whose cat knocked their laptop off the desk. If there's eventually a repair program, Apple will refund customers who had to pay for a related repair. That's happened before and would happen here.

The frustrating thing is that you know, you know Dell, HP and other vendors follow a similar process for issues like this. So why pretend Apple is some mustache-twirling villain when it's just taking a cautious approach?
 
Well, sure. We don't know at this point how many people are really affected, and Reddit posts aren't exactly the most reliable source of information.
 
insectomorph said:
my complaint is the dirt that gets trapped in the hinge.
the update takes about 3 years as well.
Yours appears immune, which makes me wonder why Apple is doing this :) Clearly their design is perfect. Good Luck that it doesn't affect you in the future. RE: Dust.....you allow this piece of art to accumulate dust? You eating cheetos over this thing every day or something? ;)
 
Seems a bit weird that this is only a M1 issue. Apple just took the last gen Intel shells and stuck in a new motherboard. You can even swap motherboards between the M1 and Intel.
 
Jinto said:
Seems a bit weird that this is only a M1 issue. Apple just took the last gen Intel shells and stuck in a new motherboard. You can even swap motherboards between the M1 and Intel.
That's one reason why I'm reluctant to hop on the "omg it's a disaster" bandwagon. The only substantial design changes in the M1 MacBook Air pertain to its performance (i.e. the bottom half), not the display. If this were an inherent design flaw, you'd have heard about this a long time ago.
 
Aurelius said:
Am I the only one who noticed that DukenukemX is lying in the subject header?

There is no recall. We also don't know how many people actually encounter this problem, if there's a common thread, if it's inherent to the basic design or just limited to a particular production batch. It's fine to discuss Apple hardware flaws (hello, butterfly keyboard), but please discuss what's actually happening, not fantasies.
Thank you.
 
vegeta535 said:
Holy shit Apple actually holding themselves accountable for their shit products and not blaming the user?!?
The shit products happend to be higher quality than any Microsoft based product to date. Where's the 1,2kg surface book with a 20 hour battery life, anyone?
 
NickM said:
The touch bar on a Mac will show whatever the active window is. In this case, it's Chrome.
Makes me cringe to think someone actually uses Chrome, the number one spy platform. Well, he probably uses Facebook and Twitter too so a lost cause.
 
cybereality said:
That's even worse. I just read the article and it seems they are blaming the users and charging them $600 for a repair. Typical Apple.
Just go to Rossman group and the repair costs half the price or less. Of course in the case of the screen cracking they may not be able to get the replacement part due to anticompetitive actions of Apple.
 
all our screen breaks have been staples or paper clips in some papers the user tossed on the kb and closed the lid. one teacher is on her third and were up to 20ish since we deployed them last fall.
not sure what that says about this situation but im sure its contributing to the noise...
 
trandoanhung1991 said:
This is what happens when companies pursue thinness at all costs.
When Johnny Iverson is so slimness-obsessed he dropped half the letters from his name, you can't expect much better from the product design.

More seriously, slimness is nice but so is "enough space for a good thermal-dissipation solution and a rigid body."
 
What recall? I checked Apple's site and there is no formal recall on M1 Macbooks. OP should edit the title of this thread.
 
