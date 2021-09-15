Apple not recalling M1 due to screens cracking

cybereality said: That's even worse. I just read the article and it seems they are blaming the users and charging them $600 for a repair. Typical Apple. Click to expand...

Er, no, that's "typical tech company."Companies don't instantly recognize issues as systemic. They require enough reports and investigations to conclude a problem is systemic, devise a solution and then set up a recall. Until that happens, Apple can't just presume a cracked screen was the result of a design flaw — that would open the door to free repairs for anyone whose cat knocked their laptop off the desk. If there's eventually a repair program, Apple will refund customers who had to pay for a related repair. That's happened before and would happen here.The frustrating thing is that you know,Dell, HP and other vendors follow a similar process for issues like this. So why pretend Apple is some mustache-twirling villain when it's just taking a cautious approach?