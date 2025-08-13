erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,133
"For the iPhone, transitioning from InFO to wafer-level multi-chip module packaging with MUF reduces material consumption. It simplifies assembly by combining underfill and molding into a single wafer-level process, which is expected to improve yields and lower costs. For Macs, adopting CoWoS-compatible LMC for M5 packages provides better structural integrity, enhanced thermal paths, and more consistent manufacturing outcomes, while leaving full CoWoS adoption for future chip generations. Eternal reportedly beat established Japanese suppliers such as Namics and Nagase to win these orders, which could prompt OSAT partners and other manufacturers to trial the new compounds. It also sets a clear path for Apple to scale more complex multi-die designs in the coming years as it prepares the groundwork for CoWoS and later CoPoS-based processors."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339870/apple-m5-silicon-adopts-lmc-packaging-paving-the-way-for-cowos
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339870/apple-m5-silicon-adopts-lmc-packaging-paving-the-way-for-cowos