  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Apple M5 Silicon Adopts LMC Packaging, Paving the Way for CoWoS

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,133
"For the iPhone, transitioning from InFO to wafer-level multi-chip module packaging with MUF reduces material consumption. It simplifies assembly by combining underfill and molding into a single wafer-level process, which is expected to improve yields and lower costs. For Macs, adopting CoWoS-compatible LMC for M5 packages provides better structural integrity, enhanced thermal paths, and more consistent manufacturing outcomes, while leaving full CoWoS adoption for future chip generations. Eternal reportedly beat established Japanese suppliers such as Namics and Nagase to win these orders, which could prompt OSAT partners and other manufacturers to trial the new compounds. It also sets a clear path for Apple to scale more complex multi-die designs in the coming years as it prepares the groundwork for CoWoS and later CoPoS-based processors."

1755090178989.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339870/apple-m5-silicon-adopts-lmc-packaging-paving-the-way-for-cowos
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top