Apple M5 chip leak reveals has big gains coming in key area

"Apple’s Tim Millet, VP of Platform Architecture, recently explained the benefits this way:

Our GPU gives us the ability to apply neural processing across applications that are traditionally more graphics-based. For example, gaming applications. Using AI to enhance the quality of the imaging, as well as to improve the efficiency of some of the image rendering.
Since the forthcoming M5 chip shares the same basic architecture as A19 Pro, it should come as no surprise that today’s leaked M5 benchmarks show similar GPU strengths in Geekbench testing.

When comparing M5 to last year’s standard M4 chip, the new chip showed the following CPU gains:

  • Single-core: about 10-12%
  • Multi-core: about 15%
These aren’t bad numbers, but they also aren’t especially impressive.

With the GPU though, gains go all the way up to about 35%."

Source: https://9to5mac.com/2025/09/30/m5-chip-leak-reveals-apple-has-big-gains-coming-in-key-area/
 
