Apple M4 Macs: iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Pro

Figured we should have a general tech news thread for these systems so that folks who aren't deep in the Apple ecosystem can share their views (without diving into that "mouse port is on the bottom" thread).



The gist:



iMac M4

- 10-core M4

- 16GB minimum RAM, up to 32GB

- Better 12MP webcam

- USB-C Magic Keyboard/Mouse/Trackpad

- Starts at $1,299



Mac mini M4

- 10-core M4 or 14-core M4 Pro

- 16GB minimum RAM, up to 64GB

- Thunderbolt 5 (4 on the base model)

- Two front USB-C ports!

- Way smaller than the last gen

- Starts at $599 for base M4, $1,399 for M4 Pro



MacBook Pro M4 (still unofficial as I write)

- 10-core M4, 14-core M4 Pro, or M4 Max

- 16GB minimum RAM up to... 128GB?

- Thunderbolt 5, probably

- Likely to start at $1,599 for a 14-inch model



I'm aiming to buy the MacBook Pro as I'm sorely in need of a new computer and want to go mobile. But I'd actually say the Mac mini M4 is the most interesting model of the bunch. It's now closer to the size of one of those Beelink Mini PCs (or those SFF office PCs from Dell/HP/etc.) while likely delivering some serious performance. And hurray for finally addressing things like the minimum RAM and front ports.



I still wouldn't buy any of these if I was more than a casual gamer, but so long as the apps I need run on the Mac (they do)... damn straight. The early benches suggest these are big leaps forward, and that Apple is even pulling ahead of AMD's comparable Ryzen AI chips in some respects (it's definitely ahead of Intel and Qualcomm).