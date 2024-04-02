Apple M3 Ultra Chip Could be a Monolithic Design Without UltraFusion Interconnect

I guess I should have said "in recent times", and yea, they always have "taken liberties" with other companies stuff, but even though they aren't up to the level of Intel & AMD YET, they are making steady progress, and they have the added advantage of NOT having to build chips for everyone, only their own devices, so that helps tooI knew about Aquaris, but that was way back when practically everything at Apple was a massive clusterf&ck in one way or another, and they were considered just a very minor player in the pc market and went with moto more out of necessity than anything else, and back then, they were not the mega-uber-gazzillion $$ giant that they are now, so there's that !