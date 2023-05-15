Apple M3 Pro Chip to Pack Entry-Level Configuration of 12 CPU Cores and 18 GPU Cores on TSMC 3 nm Technology

erek
Hmm, could be good but i was unimpressed by the M1 to M2 performance deltas
"Generally, the M3 Pro chip will boost integrated memory across the board, as the sample spotted in testing shows 36 GB of memory. The M2 Pro offered 32 GB in that memory tier, so a four GB increase is inbound there. Presumably, the 16 GB version (if it exists) and 64 GB version will also get memory bumps by going the M3 Pro route. Of course, we have to wait for more information as these chips become more widely available to developers."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308620/...-18-gpu-cores-on-tsmc-3-nm-technology#g308620
