Apple loses copyright battle against security start-up Corellium Focused on iOS Virtualization

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,502
"Alexander Urbelis, a partner at the Blackstone Law Group in New York, said Tuesday’s court decision could lead to more innovation in cybersecurity research.
“This ruling makes it possible for cybersecurity researchers to virtualize and test distinct components of third-party software for security vulnerabilities, which is something that has been lacking in the security community in part because of the fear of legal liability,” he said. For instance, Urbelis, who was once acting chief security officer for the NFL, said “unfettered vulnerability hunting” could help stop big “supply chain” hacks such as the one that affected Solar Winds. That recently discovered hack allegedly gave Russian hackers access to a vast trove of U.S. government data.
Over the weekend, Forbes named Corellium the best cybersecurity product of the year."

1609301578388.png


https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/12/29/apple-corellium-lawsuit/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top