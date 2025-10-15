Apple launches M5 versions of MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro

Apple has launched the M5 chip in three products today: the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. (The M5 Pro and M5 Max are rumored for early 2026.)
There are CPU improvements, but the biggest upgrades are in the GPU: Apple is claiming a 45% general graphics performance boost over the M4, and up to 4X in AI (as there are now "neural accelerators" in the GPU cores themselves). The hope, of course, is that these will be machines of choice for on-device AI models. Apple talks about gaming, but I think that's more of an incidental benefit right now. It'll be nice to see a base M-series chip with that kind of jump in game performance, at least.
This will matter most for the MacBook Pro. I'm not in a rush to replace my M4 model, but I will look on with a slight bit of envy. It's safe to say the iPad Pro is now the fastest mobile OS-based tablet (and possibly the fastest general-purpose tablet full stop) as rivals like Samsung and OnePlus really aren't trying hard. And the Vision Pro... Apple is under no illusions that the M5 will make it a hit, but it will be a good tool for professionals as Apple shifts its focus to smart glasses.
