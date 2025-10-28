Apple is now worth $4 trillion

Apple has just joined an exclusive club: It just became one of the few publicly traded companies to surpass $4 trillion in market value, joining fellow tech giants Nvidia and Microsoft, both of which reached that milestone earlier this year...the tech juggernaut’s rebound can be taken as a sign that the iPhone is still enough to excite consumers and Wall Street, even as the company falls behind in the AI race...
