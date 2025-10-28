  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Apple is now worth $4 trillion

Apple has just joined an exclusive club: It just became one of the few publicly traded companies to surpass $4 trillion in market value, joining fellow tech giants Nvidia and Microsoft, both of which reached that milestone earlier this year...the tech juggernaut’s rebound can be taken as a sign that the iPhone is still enough to excite consumers and Wall Street, even as the company falls behind in the AI race...

https://www.cnn.com/2025/10/28/business/apple-worth-4-trillion
 
