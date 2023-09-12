Apple iPhone 15 Live Event "Wonderlust"

Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
I’ll take note and notify AppleI'm still on the iPhone 13 and don't plan on upgrading to the 15...
I’ll take note and notify Apple
AndI’m so ready for the apple marketing bs. Its all “magic!”
Unfortunately you'll have to upgrade because with the move to USB-C charging, previous models have to be thrown in the trash.I'm still on the iPhone 13 and don't plan on upgrading to the 15...
Unfortunately you do have to upgrade because with the move to USB-C charging, all previous models will have to be thrown in the trash.
Don't feel bad, I did the same exact thing. This was my first Apple phone, we'll see if it's my last.Still paying on my 13 lol. I actually had to look in settings, coudlnt remember if i had a 12 or 13. all blends together in my head lol
Ive had a few, i tend to favor them. But anymore, its a phone so its hard for me to get hyped by any company's marketing. Better camera is always nice but not much gets me to trade in unless i dont have to pay for an upgrade.Don't feel bad, I did the same exact thing. This was my first Apple phone, we'll see if it's my last.
"Starting this year, all Apple Watch manufacturing is clean electricity."The green washing in this presser is almost unbearable. Louis Rossman is going to lose it.
Not something Apple would put in presser, but I’m sure this will be one of the first things tested upon release.Did they say non-certified USB cables will only work at USB 2 speeds or not?
Sounds like serious wear. I traded in my 4 year old XR, and other than battery was functionally perfect. Only had minor etching on the glass back, screen was flawless. Was even remarked on by the tech.My 12 is finally giving in, the speakers are shot, the microphone crackling, and the charging port needs a bit of an angle to work, but the battery still holds a decent charge. But the parts even if I was so inclined to repair it cost me almost as much as a new phone, not a 15 obviously but I can get a 13 from my dealer for $50 more than the Chinese knockoff should work parts. So I’m not terribly inclined to repair it given I can trade it in and cover that $50 spread.
In the same boat. I got a 12 vanilla. The days of upgrading every 2 years is over. Seems 3 years is the norm. Just waiting on T-Mobile to release their promos.My 12 is finally giving in, the speakers are shot, the microphone crackling, and the charging port needs a bit of an angle to work, but the battery still holds a decent charge. But the parts even if I was so inclined to repair it cost me almost as much as a new phone, not a 15 obviously but I can get a 13 from my dealer for $50 more than the Chinese knockoff should work parts. So I’m not terribly inclined to repair it given I can trade it in and cover that $50 spread.
Upgrading every 2 years was the sweet spot for actually noticing performance enhancements.I'll be skipping this one. I really like the move to titanium finally, but there just isn't enough outside of that to justify doing the upgrade over the 14 pro.
The thing lives with me and gets a lot of use and a fair bit of punishment, no complaints about how well it's held up. It's on its 3rd Otterbox commuter though. The case breaks but the phone remains.Sounds like serious wear. I traded in my 4 year old XR, and other than battery was functionally perfect. Only had minor etching on the glass back, screen was flawless. Was even remarked on by the tech.
Upgraded to a 13 Mini. Which in retrospect was a good move, seeing that Apple will likely discontinue selling it with the launch of the 15 models. I never did get a “Mini Pro”, but otherwise this phone has been phenomenal for what I’ve wanted it for.
Every once in a while, I get a needle or straight pin and clean the charging port because it picks up tiny bits of lint or dust and fuzz from my pocket and eventually builds up to a point where the plug doesn't sit right.... and the charging port needs a bit of an angle to work ...
The port wiggles, she's been dropped while plugged in one too many times.Every once in a while, I get a needle or straight pin and clean the charging port because it picks up tiny bits of lint or dust and fuzz from my pocket and eventually builds up to a point where the plug doesn't sit right.
Ah.The port wiggles, she's been dropped while plugged in one too many times.