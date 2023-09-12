Apple iPhone 15 Live Event "Wonderlust"

Oh I completely understand why you’re not I just got a chuckle out of it. I’m on a 13 pro and won’t be changing anytime soon.
 
Unfortunately you'll have to upgrade because with the move to USB-C charging, previous models have to be thrown in the trash.
 
Still paying on my 13 lol. I actually had to look in settings, coudlnt remember if i had a 12 or 13. all blends together in my head lol
 
Don't feel bad, I did the same exact thing. This was my first Apple phone, we'll see if it's my last.
 
Ive had a few, i tend to favor them. But anymore, its a phone so its hard for me to get hyped by any company's marketing. Better camera is always nice but not much gets me to trade in unless i dont have to pay for an upgrade.
 
The green washing in this presser is almost unbearable. Louis Rossman is going to lose it.
 
"Starting this year, all Apple Watch manufacturing is clean electricity."

1694540232966.png

🤣

No axe to grind, it's not totally meaningless in Apple's case, though buying a new product at all isn't the most sustainable option to begin with.

But overuse of the word clean does remind of the "cleanwashing" trend in cosmetics, food, diet products and supplements marketing. It doesn't mean anything in most cases, the product formulas didn't change, but someone figured out plastering "clean" on everything was staggeringly effective and customers respond.
 
Upgrading asap near launch through work just for the USB-C from my 12 pro max. Don't really care about the rest.
 
My 12 is finally giving in, the speakers are shot, the microphone crackling, and the charging port needs a bit of an angle to work, but the battery still holds a decent charge. But the parts even if I was so inclined to repair it cost me almost as much as a new phone, not a 15 obviously but I can get a 13 from my dealer for $50 more than the Chinese knockoff should work parts. So I’m not terribly inclined to repair it given I can trade it in and cover that $50 spread.
 
Sounds like serious wear. I traded in my 4 year old XR, and other than battery was functionally perfect. Only had minor etching on the glass back, screen was flawless. Was even remarked on by the tech.

Upgraded to a 13 Mini. Which in retrospect was a good move, seeing that Apple will likely discontinue selling it with the launch of the 15 models. I never did get a “Mini Pro”, but otherwise this phone has been phenomenal for what I’ve wanted it for.
 
In the same boat. I got a 12 vanilla. The days of upgrading every 2 years is over. Seems 3 years is the norm. Just waiting on T-Mobile to release their promos.
 
My last phone before the Apple 13 was a Moto G 2nd Gen. from like 2014 (I just recycled it like last month). I just upgrade when they break, it blows my mind some people do this yearly to every couple years. It is nice having a decent camera now, but I’m at the point that the camera is good enough for a while.
 
I'll be skipping this one. I really like the move to titanium finally, but there just isn't enough outside of that to justify doing the upgrade over the 14 pro.
 
Upgrading every 2 years was the sweet spot for actually noticing performance enhancements.
 
The thing lives with me and gets a lot of use and a fair bit of punishment, no complaints about how well it's held up. It's on its 3rd Otterbox commuter though. The case breaks but the phone remains.
 
Every once in a while, I get a needle or straight pin and clean the charging port because it picks up tiny bits of lint or dust and fuzz from my pocket and eventually builds up to a point where the plug doesn't sit right.
 
The port wiggles, she's been dropped while plugged in one too many times.
 
Ah.

Anyway, 13 Pro here, still doing fine so I think the wife and I will wait for the 16 or 17 series depending on when/if we start having problems.
 
