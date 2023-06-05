Apple Introduces the 15‑inch MacBook Air

erek
Still just an M2, everybody really just wants the M3 Ultra
“1080p FaceTime HD Camera and Six-Speaker Sound System
The 1080p FaceTime HD camera on MacBook Air is perfect for FaceTime calls and video conferencing. Combined with the processing power of the advanced image signal processor on M2, users will look great on video calls. A three-mic array captures clean audio using advanced beamforming algorithms, so users come through loud and clear on video calls.
The design of the new 15-inch MacBook Air also features a phenomenal new six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers. The new speakers deliver twice the bass depth for fuller sound, and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos provides immersive experiences whether listening to music or watching movies.
Powerful Productivity with macOS
macOS Ventura takes the Mac experience to a whole new level that helps users achieve even more. Messages and Mail are better than ever, while Safari - the world's fastest browser on Mac - ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys. Continuity Camera brings video conferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Center Stage, and Studio Light. Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows, so users can concentrate on the task at hand and still see everything in a single glance. With iCloud Shared Photo Library, users can create and share a separate photo library among up to six family members, and the Freeform app provides a flexible canvas that enables users to be even more productive and expressive. Users can work effortlessly across Mac and iPhone with Continuity features like Handoff, AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, and Messages.
macOS Sonoma, coming this fall, makes the Mac experience more delightful and productive than ever, including new ways to personalize with widgets and stunning screen savers, an optimized gaming experience with Game Mode, powerful video conferencing capabilities, a big update to Safari, and more.
Better for the Environment
The new MacBook Air is designed with the environment in mind, now using 100 percent recycled gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards, and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. MacBook Air also features 100 percent recycled cobalt in the MagSafe connector and 90 percent recycled steel in the battery tray. MacBook Air meets Apple's high standards for energy efficiency, and is free of mercury, PVC, and beryllium. Over 99 percent of the packaging is fiber based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from its packaging by 2025.
Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and is focused on its Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral. This means every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing to customer use, will have net-zero climate impact.
Pricing and Availability
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309651/apple-introduces-the-15-inch-macbook-air
- The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.
- The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at $1,299 (U.S.) and $1,199 (U.S.) for education.
- The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, now starts at $1,099 (U.S.) and $999 (U.S.) for education.
- The 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, available in gold, silver, and space gray, remains in the lineup, starting at $999 (U.S.) and $899 (U.S.) for education.”
