Fascinating. Some government cooperation by big tech is to be expected even if they are publicly opposed like Apple.



That said, making a hidden Geiger counter so Department of Energy agents could detect radioactivity seems relatively innocuous as far as government cooperation goes. A radiation detector hidden in a ipod seems like a good way for un undercover detective looking for a dirty bomb or something to stay safe. I personally would have little issue with making such a device were I the apple engineer.