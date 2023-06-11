erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,899
Interesting
“The Game Porting Toolkit is currently being used by development outfits as an evaluation solution (prior to making full conversions), but some members of the Apple hardware owner community have jumped at the chance to test it out for themselves. Gaming session footage has been shared on Reddit and YouTube, including Cyberpunk 2077 on an M2 Max-based system and M1 MacBook Pro, plus an M1 Max MacBook Pro running Diablo IV. The early iterative nature of the toolkit is noticeable due to mixed in-game performance, but the results are promising nonetheless. It will be interesting to find out whether Apple's upcoming M2 Ultra chip will be able to chew through big AAA titles with ease.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309893/apple-game-porting-toolkit-brings-directx-12-titles-to-macos
“The Game Porting Toolkit is currently being used by development outfits as an evaluation solution (prior to making full conversions), but some members of the Apple hardware owner community have jumped at the chance to test it out for themselves. Gaming session footage has been shared on Reddit and YouTube, including Cyberpunk 2077 on an M2 Max-based system and M1 MacBook Pro, plus an M1 Max MacBook Pro running Diablo IV. The early iterative nature of the toolkit is noticeable due to mixed in-game performance, but the results are promising nonetheless. It will be interesting to find out whether Apple's upcoming M2 Ultra chip will be able to chew through big AAA titles with ease.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309893/apple-game-porting-toolkit-brings-directx-12-titles-to-macos