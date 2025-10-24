  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Apple event on game development on Apple platforms

Apple event in Cupertino on game development on Apple Platforms.

Learn to unlock the full potential of game development for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS in this all-day online activity streaming from Cupertino. Whether you’re porting a PC or console title, crafting a mobile masterpiece, or augmenting your game with cutting-edge features, these in-depth sessions will help you find success in the Apple ecosystem. You'll learn how to leverage Metal, optimize for Apple silicon, design compelling handheld experiences, and navigate the App Store to reach millions of players. Conducted in English.

