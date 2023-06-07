Apple creates Proton-like tool to run Windows directX 12 games on Mac

(Apologies, if someone has already posted this)
https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/7/23752164/apple-mac-gaming-game-porting-toolkit-windows-games-macos
Apple has created a new Game Porting Toolkit that’s similar to the work Valve has done with Proton and the Steam Deck. It’s powered by source code from CrossOver, a Wine-based solution for running Windows games on macOS. Apple’s tool will instantly translate Windows games to run on macOS, allowing developers to launch an unmodified version of a Windows game on a Mac and see how well it runs before fully porting a game.
Apple has often talked up how high performance its GPU cores are on its M1 and M2 chips, even announcing an M2 Ultra chip this week with a 76-core GPU that’s 30 percent faster than the M1 Ultra. We just haven’t seen that GPU performance in games on Mac because so few get ported across.
Reddit users have already got Cyberpunk 2077 up and running on an M1 MacBook Pro, alongside Diablo IV on an M1 Max MacBook Pro and Hogwarts Legacy on an M2 Max. The early results look promising despite some obvious performance limitations, but there could be potential bugs from running games on Mac this way.
