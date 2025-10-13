  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Apple Could Unveil M5-Powered MacBook Pro and Vision Pro This Week

erek

"Behind the scenes, Apple is apparently pacing the rollout. The plain M5 silicon is ready for these mainstream machines, while the beefier M5 Pro and M5 Max variants are still working their way through supply constraints and should arrive with the higher-end 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros early next year. The Vision Pro's upgrade is less about changing the product's look and more about giving it a faster brain and a more comfortable strap for longer sessions. This M5 update will bring modest external changes paired with meaningful boosts to performance, efficiency, and AI capability, with full availability and pricing likely to be announced alongside the official product pages. As always, we will keep you updated."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341836/...-powered-macbook-pro-and-vision-pro-this-week
 
