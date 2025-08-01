Apple CEO Reassures Employees an ‘AI Breakthrough’ Is Coming Soon

Apple's CEO Tim Cook has reportedly taken into account his employees' concerns about the rather sluggish momentum towards AI, claiming that they will nail it
"Apple must do this. Apple will do this. This is sort of ours to grab. We will make the investment to do it. We’ve rarely been first. There was a PC before the Mac; there was a smartphone before the iPhone; there were many tablets before the iPad; there was an MP3 player before iPod"...but Apple invented the “modern” versions of those product categories, he said. “This is how I feel about AI”...
https://archive.ph/iBtcQ#selection-1591.0-1591.109
