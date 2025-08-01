  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Apple CEO Reassures Employees an ‘AI Breakthrough’ Is Coming Soon

Apple's CEO Tim Cook has reportedly taken into account his employees' concerns about the rather sluggish momentum towards AI, claiming that they will nail it

"Apple must do this. Apple will do this. This is sort of ours to grab. We will make the investment to do it. We’ve rarely been first. There was a PC before the Mac; there was a smartphone before the iPhone; there were many tablets before the iPad; there was an MP3 player before iPod"...but Apple invented the “modern” versions of those product categories, he said. “This is how I feel about AI”...

https://archive.ph/iBtcQ#selection-1591.0-1591.109
 
