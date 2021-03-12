Apple //c and //gs - disk images

Hoping this is the right space to post.



I picked up a //c and //gs to put back together and get working for the fun of it.



I am at the point where I am looking for software. Anyone know a good site for finding images I can download and put on 5.25/3.5 disks?



I am also interested in 32mb partitions - I picked up a CF reader for the GS to use as a HD.



Thank you for any help!