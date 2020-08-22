Apple blocks WordPress iOS app updates because they weren't getting a cut of free purchases.

pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
20,919
he should add a $1 "apple tax" and label it as such. let 'em take it and the flak.
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
10,920
Apps are $3.99 on iOS and free on Android. I've seen this a few times.
The customer is being artificially overcharged to use iOS.
 
