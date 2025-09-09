Apple Announces the iPhone Air & AirPods Pro 3, with Live Translation Support

erek
“For added motivation, Apple Fitness+ users with AirPods Pro 3 can now view real-time performance metrics directly onscreen, such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Move ring, and the Burn Bar.
Live Translation Comes to AirPods
With AirPods Pro 3, Live Translation enables in-person communication across select languages and is available in beta. This transformational, hands-free capability is powered by computational audio and Apple Intelligence to help people easily connect—whether they're traveling to a new place, collaborating at work or school, or simply catching up with the people who matter most. When enabled, Live Translation helps users understand another language and communicate with others by speaking naturally with AirPods. To interact with someone who doesn't have this hands-free capability, there's an option to use iPhone as a horizontal display, showing the live transcription of what the user is saying in the other person's preferred language. When the other person responds, their speech is translated into the user's preferred language with AirPods.
It's even more useful for longer conversations when both users are wearing their own AirPods with Live Translation enabled from their iPhone. ANC on AirPods lowers the volume of the other person speaking so that it's easier to focus on the translation while staying connected in the interaction.
Live Translation on AirPods is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, and will be coming to four more languages by the end of the year: Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified).
Improved Hearing Health Experience with Extended Battery Life
Continuing Apple's dedication to hearing health, AirPods Pro 3 expand on the world's first end-to-end hearing health experience introduced last fall. With AirPods Pro, users benefit by minimizing exposure to loud environmental noise. To help even more people, Hearing Protection comes to EU and UK users, following certification for those regions.
The Hearing Test has already helped millions of people learn about their hearing with scientifically validated results from the comfort of their home. With next-level ANC removing even more background noise, it is easier than ever for users to take a Hearing Test and receive personalized assistance with AirPods Pro 3. To help Hearing Aid users in louder environments like restaurants, Conversation Boost is now automatic, adding powerful amplification with background noise reduction. AirPods Pro 3 also increase battery life in Transparency mode by 67 percent over the previous generation with up to 10 hours with a single charge.
AirPods Pro 3 and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. AirPods Pro 3 are made with 40 percent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 65 percent recycled plastic in the case. They are manufactured with 40 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. AirPods Pro 3 are designed to last, while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.
Pricing and Availability
- Customers in the U.S. and more than 50 other countries and regions can pre-order AirPods Pro 3 today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 19.
- AirPods Pro 3 start at $249 (U.S.).
- For full feature functionality, use AirPods Pro 3 paired with an Apple device running the latest operating system software.”