  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Apple Announces the iPhone Air & AirPods Pro 3, with Live Translation Support

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,391
“For added motivation, Apple Fitness+ users with AirPods Pro 3 can now view real-time performance metrics directly onscreen, such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Move ring, and the Burn Bar.

Live Translation Comes to AirPods
With AirPods Pro 3, Live Translation enables in-person communication across select languages and is available in beta. This transformational, hands-free capability is powered by computational audio and Apple Intelligence to help people easily connect—whether they're traveling to a new place, collaborating at work or school, or simply catching up with the people who matter most. When enabled, Live Translation helps users understand another language and communicate with others by speaking naturally with AirPods. To interact with someone who doesn't have this hands-free capability, there's an option to use iPhone as a horizontal display, showing the live transcription of what the user is saying in the other person's preferred language. When the other person responds, their speech is translated into the user's preferred language with AirPods.

It's even more useful for longer conversations when both users are wearing their own AirPods with Live Translation enabled from their iPhone. ANC on AirPods lowers the volume of the other person speaking so that it's easier to focus on the translation while staying connected in the interaction.

Live Translation on AirPods is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, and will be coming to four more languages by the end of the year: Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified).

Improved Hearing Health Experience with Extended Battery Life
Continuing Apple's dedication to hearing health, AirPods Pro 3 expand on the world's first end-to-end hearing health experience introduced last fall. With AirPods Pro, users benefit by minimizing exposure to loud environmental noise. To help even more people, Hearing Protection comes to EU and UK users, following certification for those regions.

The Hearing Test has already helped millions of people learn about their hearing with scientifically validated results from the comfort of their home. With next-level ANC removing even more background noise, it is easier than ever for users to take a Hearing Test and receive personalized assistance with AirPods Pro 3. To help Hearing Aid users in louder environments like restaurants, Conversation Boost is now automatic, adding powerful amplification with background noise reduction. AirPods Pro 3 also increase battery life in Transparency mode by 67 percent over the previous generation with up to 10 hours with a single charge.

AirPods Pro 3 and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. AirPods Pro 3 are made with 40 percent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 65 percent recycled plastic in the case. They are manufactured with 40 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. AirPods Pro 3 are designed to last, while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.

Pricing and Availability
  • Customers in the U.S. and more than 50 other countries and regions can pre-order AirPods Pro 3 today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 19.
  • AirPods Pro 3 start at $249 (U.S.).
  • For full feature functionality, use AirPods Pro 3 paired with an Apple device running the latest operating system software.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340821/apple-announces-the-airpods-pro-3-with-live-translation-support
 
erek said:
“For added motivation, Apple Fitness+ users with AirPods Pro 3 can now view real-time performance metrics directly onscreen, such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Move ring, and the Burn Bar.

Live Translation Comes to AirPods
With AirPods Pro 3, Live Translation enables in-person communication across select languages and is available in beta. This transformational, hands-free capability is powered by computational audio and Apple Intelligence to help people easily connect—whether they're traveling to a new place, collaborating at work or school, or simply catching up with the people who matter most. When enabled, Live Translation helps users understand another language and communicate with others by speaking naturally with AirPods. To interact with someone who doesn't have this hands-free capability, there's an option to use iPhone as a horizontal display, showing the live transcription of what the user is saying in the other person's preferred language. When the other person responds, their speech is translated into the user's preferred language with AirPods.

It's even more useful for longer conversations when both users are wearing their own AirPods with Live Translation enabled from their iPhone. ANC on AirPods lowers the volume of the other person speaking so that it's easier to focus on the translation while staying connected in the interaction.

Live Translation on AirPods is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, and will be coming to four more languages by the end of the year: Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified).

Improved Hearing Health Experience with Extended Battery Life
Continuing Apple's dedication to hearing health, AirPods Pro 3 expand on the world's first end-to-end hearing health experience introduced last fall. With AirPods Pro, users benefit by minimizing exposure to loud environmental noise. To help even more people, Hearing Protection comes to EU and UK users, following certification for those regions.

The Hearing Test has already helped millions of people learn about their hearing with scientifically validated results from the comfort of their home. With next-level ANC removing even more background noise, it is easier than ever for users to take a Hearing Test and receive personalized assistance with AirPods Pro 3. To help Hearing Aid users in louder environments like restaurants, Conversation Boost is now automatic, adding powerful amplification with background noise reduction. AirPods Pro 3 also increase battery life in Transparency mode by 67 percent over the previous generation with up to 10 hours with a single charge.

AirPods Pro 3 and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. AirPods Pro 3 are made with 40 percent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 65 percent recycled plastic in the case. They are manufactured with 40 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. AirPods Pro 3 are designed to last, while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.

Pricing and Availability
  • Customers in the U.S. and more than 50 other countries and regions can pre-order AirPods Pro 3 today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 19.
  • AirPods Pro 3 start at $249 (U.S.).
  • For full feature functionality, use AirPods Pro 3 paired with an Apple device running the latest operating system software.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340821/apple-announces-the-airpods-pro-3-with-live-translation-support
Click to expand...
Apple Reveals the iPhone Air
PRESS RELEASE by TheLostSwede Today, 14:23 Discuss (0 Comments)
Apple today debuted the all-new iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made, with pro performance. iPhone Air features a breakthrough titanium design that is elegant and light yet strong, with an innovative internal architecture that enables the latest iPhone experiences. The back of iPhone Air is now protected with Ceramic Shield, and the front cover uses Ceramic Shield 2, delivering 3x better scratch resistance, making iPhone Air more durable than any previous iPhone. iPhone Air also features a stunning 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120 Hz. With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone—the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1, and C1X—iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. Paired with the redesigned internal architecture and software optimizations, iPhone Air has fantastic all-day battery life. A powerful 48MP Fusion Main camera enables the equivalent of four lenses with incredible image quality, and the innovative 18MP Center Stage front camera takes selfies to the next level.”
 
The iPhone Air looks really cool. The rest of it seems pretty iterative. Probably going to keep my iPhone 13 Pro for one more year.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Can we edit the subject to include all of the Apple gear?

I'd say the biggest update this year is actually the base iPhone 17. Finally, a 120Hz always-on display in a non-Pro model. And 256GB of base storage. And camera upgrades front and back. And...

With that all said, the iPhone 17 Pro looks like a big leap that could put Apple ahead of Google and Samsung in camera tech for a while. The 8X zoom (with a 4X option), all-48MP rear cameras with better performance, and a battery that should actually hold up under demanding use. I'd get one if I didn't have a 16 Pro... in Cosmic Orange, of course.

Apple-iPhone-17-Pro-cosmic-orange-250909.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Aurelius said:
Can we edit the subject to include all of the Apple gear?

I'd say the biggest update this year is actually the base iPhone 17. Finally, a 120Hz always-on display in a non-Pro model. And 256GB of base storage. And camera upgrades front and back. And...

With that all said, the iPhone 17 Pro looks like a big leap that could put Apple ahead of Google and Samsung in camera tech for a while. The 8X zoom (with a 4X option), all-48MP rear cameras with better performance, and a battery that should actually hold up under demanding use. I'd get one if I didn't have a 16 Pro... in Cosmic Orange, of course.

View attachment 753156
Click to expand...
tell me the subject and i’ll edit it ✍️
 
erek said:
tell me the subject and i’ll edit it ✍️
Click to expand...
Apple announces iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Series 11

(There's more to it than that, but I don't want a subject three lines long)
 
The bump on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro looks ridiculous...

I look at the iPhone 17 Air and can't help but think I'm looking at half of what will become their first foldable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top