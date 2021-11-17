Apple announces Self Service Repair

pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
33,611
well then. i guess the pressure is starting to work.

"Apple parts, tools, and manuals — starting with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 — available to individual consumers"
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/11/apple-announces-self-service-repair/

"CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple today announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools. Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022. Customers join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals."
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
33,611
vegeta535 said:
Seriously what is the catch. Can't watch the video atm.
Click to expand...
they are offering "assemblies" instead of individual parts i guess. so: bad screen is the whole lid. just his theory though but thats how it worked at my work anyways....
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
28,664
vegeta535 said:
Seriously what is the catch. Can't watch the video atm.
Click to expand...
Looks like it's a copy-pasta of the IRK IRP program, but opened to more people. They're only offering screens, batteries and cameras at first. And only for the newest iPhone. Seems like it's just another tool to try and misguide politicians considering right-to-repair legislation.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
33,611
Armenius said:
Looks like it's a copy-pasta of the IRK IRP program, but opened to more people. They're only offering screens, batteries and cameras at first. And only for the newest iPhone. Seems like it's just another tool to try and misguide politicians considering right-to-repair legislation.
Click to expand...
that too ^^^ :)
vegeta535 said:
Seriously what is the catch? Can't watch the video atm.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top