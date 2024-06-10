Apple announces macOS 15 Sequoia with window tiling, iPhone mirroring, and more

Lakados said: You demographic of people gaming on MacBooks matches with the demographic of people gaming on a threadripper.



You can do it in a pinch, but it's not something you buy for the express purpose of doing.

Ur_Mom said: Xbox, PS5, SNES, whatever. It's the same system. PC's can have so many different configs. That's where the MacOS can shine. It has a specific set of hardware to target. It's not going to shit the bed on a weird video card with funky drivers...

Pretty much. Yes, Macs CAN run games but not they are not powerful enough to do it very well and, of course, there's no upgrades. You gets what you gets. For the non-gamer laptop market it competes pretty well, but it doesn't compete so well against gamer laptops, and of course on the desktop it is just abysmal from any kind of price/performance perspective. Their hardware offerings just aren't really that appealing to gamers. You CAN game on them, but if gaming is your big use case you probably WOULDN'T.You can also see that in game availability: There's a reason every single Mac gaming comparison in the last year has been BG3: It is practically the only major new game that runs at all decently that has been ported for it. There just aren't a lot of bigger games that get ported to the Mac, probably both because the hardware isn't that fast but also because the market isn't that big.Not really, no. In addition to just having far more variance than a console there's the fact that Apple will change how they do things, with no warning, whenever they want. So you don't get to develop something and target it and say "This will work on all the Macs out there, no problem." You can make something, and test it against all their hardware and software variants and have it working great, release it, and then Apple can suddenly decide to change how shit is done and you have to update.We saw that happen at work with the M1 Macs. As soon as they came out some faculty bought them, and then immediately started whining about shit that wouldn't work. While most things worked fine under Rosetta, not everything did.Consoles are different because they are static targets for a generation, which lasts a long time these days. They are a single piece of hardware and software, not a number of related ones, that you target and they remain static. Even when they get a mid-cycle refresh or new gen, it is often done with strict compatibility built in where the hardware can be set in a mode to limit itself to function as the previous hardware did. So even if you did something wacky like coded things to precise CPU timings, it'll still run just as it should.