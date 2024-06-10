Apple announces macOS 15 Sequoia with window tiling, iPhone mirroring, and more

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,777
Gaming takes center stage on macOS, pretty cool
"For gamers, Apple has announced the second version of its Game Porting Toolkit, to make it easier to bring Windows games to macOS and macOS games to iOS and iPadOS.
Some of the changes also mirror those that Apple announced in the iOS and iPadOS portions of the presentation—including RCS support and expanded Tapback reactions in Messages, a redesigned Calculator app that mirrors the one introduced on the iPad, and the Math Notes feature for typed-out equations in the Notes app. All of Apple's platforms, plus Windows, are also getting a new Passwords app that should be able to replace many standalone password managers like 1Password and Bitwarden."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/06/apple-announces-macos-15-sequoia/
