Apple announced a partnership with Globalstar for better Satalite services

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,310
https://wccftech.com/apple-steals-starlinks-lunch-announces-450-million-satellite-investment/
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/10/app...-globalstar-others-for-satellite-texting.html
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022...llite-made-possible-by-450m-apple-investment/


This should let Apple and Globalstar have their services operational before SpaceX and T-Mobile can do the same, as Globalstar already completed its FCC requirements and SpaceX is still waiting on approval.
The Apple solution will also let the phone report back locations to emergency services not just messages.
 
