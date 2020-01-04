Apple and GPU-maker Imagination make nice in new licensing deal

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM.

  1. Jan 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,999
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Don't know if this is actually really good for Imagination or not ... LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Troubled chip designer Imagination Technologies will delist from the London Stock Exchange on Friday after a court approved a 550 million pound ($718 million) takeover by China-backed private equity firm Canyon Bridge.

    "Imagination has been working on ray-tracing—a much-lauded graphics technology currently offered in high-end desktop gaming GPUs. The company's announcement this week does not specify what Apple is looking to tap with this license agreement, but ray-tracing in future GPUs seems like a reasonable guess. Ray tracing has so far mostly been marketed in tandem with games, but it could also be highly effective when used in augmented reality applications, a recent focus of Apple's resources."

    https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...-imagination-make-nice-in-new-licensing-deal/
     
    erek, Jan 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM
    erek, Jan 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM
    #1