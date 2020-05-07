Apple AirPods 3 are 'ready to ship' — and new iMac too

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Hmm, wonder how good they are at audio quality and stuff?
"The latest AirPods rumors paint a murky picture of what direction Apple plans to take its wearable audio business next. There are 5 different device names floating around the internet: AirPods X, AirPods Pro Lite, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Over-Ear Headphones."
https://www.tomsguide.com/news/apple-airpods-3-could-launch-at-any-time
