Apple accidentally leaked its own top-secret hardware in software code—and it looks like we’re getting a slew of products across 7 categories

I was waiting for a new AppleTV for the wife
https://fortune.com/2025/08/14/appl...de-vision-pro-studio-display-homepod-tv-ipad/
Apple appears to have accidentally revealed a slate of unannounced hardware after internal identifiers surfaced in publicly shared software code, offering unusually concrete clues across multiple product lines. The disclosures, first surfaced by MacRumors, point to next-generation chips spanning Apple’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Vision Pro product lines, and help validate past reports and rumors about Apple’s roadmap for future products.
For some context: Apple’s software regularly includes device strings, codenames, and chip references that surface ahead of hardware—often confirming families and classes, if not final specs. The identifiers coherently map Apple’s late‑2025 to 2026 pipeline: silicon upgrades across the lineup, an Apple TV spec jump that unlocks AI/gaming features, a Vision Pro “speed bump” anchored on M5, and display R&D that points to a higher‑end Studio Display in early 2026.
To be clear: While all these details below come from identifiers and documentation located in Apple’s own software code, Apple has not actually announced any of these products, so specifications, features, and timelines can change before release. As always, take reports about future Apple products with a grain of salt until they are officially unveiled.
What leaked, and what it suggestsNew HomePod mini
New Apple TV
- What’s coming: A next‑gen HomePod mini (codename B525) tied to Apple’s T8310 microarchitecture—the same core architecture used to power the latest Apple Watches—indicating a major jump over today’s S5-based model. MacRumors notes Apple is also testing an in‑house Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth combo with Wi‑Fi 6E and is considering new colors.
- How it differs: The current mini runs an S5-class chip without a Neural Engine. The new model is expected to add a 64‑bit dual‑core CPU derived from A16 and a 4‑core Neural Engine for faster on‑device processing and smarter audio features.
- Pricing context: The mini launched at $99 and has held close to that level. A chip and radio upgrade could carry a small premium, but Apple often protects the entry price.
Apple Studio Display 2
- What’s coming: An Apple TV refresh “later this year” would prominently feature the A17 Pro, the same chip that powered last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, which would significantly improve Apple TV performance, Apple Intelligence support, and headroom for console‑style graphics.
- How it differs: Today’s Apple TV 4K runs A15. The A17 Pro upgrade should deliver sizable gains and enable more advanced gaming and AI features; Apple is also testing its own Bluetooth/Wi‑Fi silicon for the box.
- Pricing context: The current model starts at $129–$149; an A17 Pro upgrade suggests Apple stays near that band, with possible variance for storage or Ethernet.
New iPad mini
- What’s coming: Code references to “J427” for a next‑generation Studio Display, with a second code path “J527” under evaluation. Reporting points to a potential mini‑LED backlight, early 2026 timing, and pairing alongside the first Mac computers powered by Apple’s forthcoming M5 chip.
- How it differs: The 27‑inch Studio Display (2022) uses a standard LED backlight and 60Hz. A mini‑LED upgrade would raise peak brightness, contrast, and HDR performance. Two code paths suggest Apple tested multiple sizes or variants before finalizing.
- Pricing context: The current Studio Display starts at $1,599. A mini‑LED version could command a higher price, but Apple’s exact positioning (and whether features like ProMotion appear) remains unclear until closer to launch.
New entry-level iPad
- What’s coming: The next iPad mini (J510/J511) is tied to the A19 Pro—the same chip family earmarked for iPhone 17 Pro—marking a rapid step up from the current mini’s A17 Pro.
- How it differs: Beyond the SoC leap, Apple has explored an OLED mini as early as 2026, but timing remains up in the air. The A19 Pro variant is expected to offer more GPU cores than A19; Apple may also sell a version with one fewer core for certain devices, as it often does with its mobile devices.
- Pricing context: Apple has priced the iPad mini as a premium small tablet; an A19 Pro uplift without an immediate display overhaul suggests pricing stays where it is.
Vision Pro 2
- What’s coming: Apple’s next low‑cost iPad (J581/J582) is referenced with an A18 chip and is tracking for a spring refresh.
- How it differs: The current entry-level iPad uses an A16 chip. The A18 will reportedly add a 16‑core Neural Engine and Apple Intelligence support, bringing modern AI features to the budget tier while maintaining the existing chassis, according to prior reporting cited by MacRumors.
- Pricing context: Apple has targeted aggressive entry pricing; the current entry model starts at $349. If the only major change is moving to an A18 chip, that starting price will likely hold.
New Apple Watch
- What’s coming: Code strings align Vision Pro’s second generation to the M5, settling months of M4 vs. M5 reporting. Aside from silicon, changes are expected to be modest, with a new strap for comfort under discussion. The launch could be late 2025.
- How it differs: The first‑gen headset uses M2. An M5 step would dramatically lift CPU/GPU performance and neural processing while keeping the industrial design largely intact, per current indications.
- Pricing context: The first model starts at $3,499. With an iterative update centered on silicon and comfort, Apple is likely to keep the entry price in the same zone pending any configuration changes.
- What’s coming: Series 11, Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 are tied to an S11 SiP that maintains the T8310 architecture used in S9/S10 (two “Sawtooth” performance cores, 64‑bit dual‑core CPU, 4‑core Neural Engine, second‑gen UWB, 64GB storage).
- How it differs: Apple often reuses watch microarchitectures for multiple years. Expect packaging or efficiency tweaks rather than big performance gains this cycle; larger shifts may come with S12 in 2026. Codename references also point to next‑year models already in planning.
- Pricing context: Apple has historically kept the aluminum Series model’s U.S. starting price steady—Series 9 launched at $399, with another $100 for the cellular option. Absent a materials or display change, Series 11 is likely to remain in that band. Similarly, the Ultra line has held a $799 starting price since its debut, so barring new sensors or materials, that pricing is likely to stay in that ballpark. And the value pricing for the Watch SE—$249 to start, with $50-100 extra for cellular depending on configuration‚ is likely to have a similar entry price.
A leak not without precedentThis isn’t the first incident of this kind; Apple has a long history of leaving breadcrumbs about future hardware through breadcrumbs in its software. AirTags, for instance, were once named in an official Apple support video before launching after months of iOS code hints that foreshadowed the product and its “Find My” integration. Other popular Apple products like AirPods, Apple TVs, and Watch variants have also been tipped off through references in code.
So, while none of the products are official yet, the newly surfaced identifiers are consistent with Apple’s internal taxonomy and build on earlier code-based reporting touching Apple’s entire hardware lineup. But, if these references are accurate, this could be a very expensive holiday season coming up for Apple fans.