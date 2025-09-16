  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Apple 0-day likely used in spy attacks

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,458
Commercial Spyware’s Advantage

“Plus, around the same time as Apple and Meta's zero-day disclosures, Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, the head of Amnesty International's Security Lab, also sounded the alarm on a zero-click exploit being used to hack WhatsApp users.

"Early indications are that the WhatsApp attack is impacting both iPhone and Android users, civil society individuals among them," he said on social media. "Our team at Amnesty International's Security Lab is actively investigating cases with a number of individuals targeted in this campaign."

Then last week, Samsung fixed a critical flaw exploited as a zero-day in its Android devices that sounds just like the Apple and WhatsApp issues.


The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-21043, affects Android OS versions 13, 14, 15, and 16. It's due to an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in libimagecodec.quram.so, a parsing library used to process image formats on Samsung devices, which remote attackers can abuse to execute malicious code.

"Samsung was notified that an exploit for this issue has existed in the wild," the electronics giant noted. ”

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/16/apple_0day_spy_attacks/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top