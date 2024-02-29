Apparently NAND prices are too low, so Samsung is cutting production by half.

https://www.extremetech.com/computing/report-samsung-throttles-nand-production-by-50
Samsung is cutting back NAND production by half to cut supply to bring prices up
2024 is expected to be a big year for the PC upgrade cycle as most of the pandemic purchases were done in 2019 and 2020 putting it in the magic 4-5 year spot for corporate upgrades.
A surge in demand plus a decrease in supply equals profits.
