Apparently NAND prices are too low, so Samsung is cutting production by half.

Hope you got the ssd that you wanted. I mean I get it, there are no rules that state they have to make so much it keep prices low.
 
This is what happens when there is inadequate competition.

Just like with OPEC, these manufacturers have too much market power, where they can themselves affect the market prices by increasing or decreasing production.

It's really just a form of monopoly, but with more players.
 
Wondering if I did good by buying a 4TB for $230 recently. Maybe they will come up with something new like a Moobibyte to allow for shrinkflation…less NAND, same great price.
 
Just remember the golden rule of Capitalism 101....

Personally, I think they are shooting themselves in the foot, but oh well, whatcha gonna do....

Soooo glad I bought that $2.5k worth of ssd's late last year when the prices bottomed out :D
 

Zarathustra[H] said:
This is what happens when there is inadequate competition.

Just like with OPEC, these manufacturers have too much market power, where they can themselves affect the market prices by increasing or decreasing production.

It's really just a form of monopoly, but with more players.
'Could elaborate but I'm sure my messages would be deleted and worse.
 
Report from a month ago on Samsung's memory business:

Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it expects its memory chip business will record a profit in the current first quarter, recovering from a long slump in the industry that has sapped earnings at the South Korean technology company.

"For the memory business, the overall market showed a recovery compared to the previous quarter," the company said in a news release, adding that could be seen in regards to both personal computers and mobile devices. "Server demand showed signs of recovery as investments in generative AI expanded across the IT industry."

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Te...nics said,the South Korean technology company.
 
NAND production cuts result in higher SSD pricing, fueling 25% revenue growth for memory makers​


increased by 24.5% in Q4 2023 compared to Q3 according to a new report from TrendForce, meeting expectations of 20% or higher growth. This growth is likely due to companies cutting NAND production and increasing prices, which have risen by around 40% since last summer. TrendForce expects the revenue to continue growing in Q1 2024, and is predicting 20% higher revenue compared to Q4 2023.


NAND Flash Industry Revenue
Header Cell - Column 0Q4 2023 RevenueQ3 2023 RevenueQ4 2022 Revenue
Samsung$4.2 million$2.9 million$3.48 million
SK hynix and Solidigm$2.48 million$1.86 million$1.76 million
Western Digital$1.67 million$1.56 million$1.66 million
Kioxia$1.44 million$1.34 million$1.97 million
Micron$1.14 million$1.2 million$1.1 million
Others$0.56 million$0.42 million$0.32 million
Total$11.49 billion$9.23 billion$10.3 billion


The flash industry's revenue in Q4 of last year was $11.49 billion, up 24.5% compared to Q3 ($9.23 billion). Nearly every big company saw gains in Q4 — most notably Samsung, at 44.8%, and SK hynix plus Solidigm, at 33.1%. Smaller manufacturers, which make up about 5% of the market, also saw their revenue increase by 32.3%. Micron's revenue, however, actually went down 1.1%, which TrendForce says was due to supply reductions.

The entire market improved compared to Q4 2022, with a year-over-year increase of around 11.5%. Samsung, SK hynix plus Solidigm, and smaller firms saw double digit percent gains in revenue, which fueled the yearly growth. Western Digital and Micron saw almost no improvement to revenue, however, and Kioxia is actually still down a considerable amount.


https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...com&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_medium=social
 
