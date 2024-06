Apparently NAND prices are too low, so Samsung is cutting production by half.

Marees said:



Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it expects its memory chip business will record a profit in the current first quarter, recovering from a long slump in the industry that has sapped earnings at the South Korean technology company.



"For the memory business, the overall market showed a recovery compared to the previous quarter," the company said in a news release, adding that could be seen in regards to both personal computers and mobile devices. "Server demand showed signs of recovery as investments in generative AI expanded across the IT industry."



NAND production cuts result in higher SSD pricing, fueling 25% revenue growth for memory makers​

Header Cell - Column 0 Q4 2023 Revenue Q3 2023 Revenue Q4 2022 Revenue Samsung $4.2 million $2.9 million $3.48 million SK hynix and Solidigm $2.48 million $1.86 million $1.76 million Western Digital $1.67 million $1.56 million $1.66 million Kioxia $1.44 million $1.34 million $1.97 million Micron $1.14 million $1.2 million $1.1 million Others $0.56 million $0.42 million $0.32 million Total $11.49 billion $9.23 billion $10.3 billion

increased by 24.5% in Q4 2023 compared to Q3 according to a new report from TrendForce , meeting expectations of 20% or higher growth . This growth is likely due to companies cutting NAND production and increasing prices, which have risen by around 40% since last summer. TrendForce expects the revenue to continue growing in Q1 2024, and is predicting 20% higher revenue compared to Q4 2023.NAND Flash Industry RevenueThe flash industry's revenue in Q4 of last year was $11.49 billion, up 24.5% compared to Q3 ($9.23 billion). Nearly every big company saw gains in Q4 — most notably Samsung, at 44.8%, and SK hynix plus Solidigm, at 33.1%. Smaller manufacturers, which make up about 5% of the market, also saw their revenue increase by 32.3%. Micron's revenue, however, actually went down 1.1%, which TrendForce says was due to supply reductions.The entire market improved compared to Q4 2022, with a year-over-year increase of around 11.5%. Samsung, SK hynix plus Solidigm, and smaller firms saw double digit percent gains in revenue, which fueled the yearly growth. Western Digital and Micron saw almost no improvement to revenue, however, and Kioxia is actually still down a considerable amount.