Apparently I played an April fools joke on myself

S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
892
New ram came yesterday. Super excited this morning I figure unlike that dual rank ram this ram is on my QVL list should have no issues lets goooo. I started doing benchmarks with my current setup everything as per usual passed with flying colors.
I got to install my new ram...... everything goes to shit. everything.. So after a bunch of blue screens and hear we are 5 hours later I'm able to get into windows on my old SSD with windows 10. I watched a bunch of videos on youtube and I still can't figure out why I can't set my M.2 to boot to it. I have to set it to CSM to see the friggin thing not UEFI I restart the computer doesn't let load windows from it. Btw I did try a diagnostic in of the m.2 in my BIOS and it passed no issues. If I try to boot from it well screw that it ain't happening I assume installing this ram corrupted my install or something. I have no idea why. I spent literally f'ing weeks trying to troubleshoot why the dual rank kits wouldn't work. I have no idea why I can only seem to get this computer to work with generic ass 2x8GB ram and on my old SSD.
I have new BIOS (I reinstalled them as well).
MSI B550 Gaming plus.
Kingston KC3000 it just seems to hate.

The other thing is I can't try the non dominant ram slots on their own to see if they aren't functioning. I tried this. My computer restarted gave me an error message to change my slots and the BIOS were in Chinese. Changed slots restarted BIOS were in English again.

Can anyone figure this out? At this point I can't image it's the rams fault since this is the 2nd instance of me trying to install other ram and everything not working well. Why does it not boot to the M.2 correctly?

Worst part is everything and I mean everything was working perfect this morning. I had everyone how I wanted it. It was performing great. All I wanted was to add some f'ing ram.

Doesn't make sense. I'm not going to bother trying to put this new ram 4x8GB CMK16GX4M2D3600C18 into my system again.
 
Last edited:
L

LigTasm

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2011
Messages
5,769
The chances of you getting a 4x8 kit running dual rank C18 3600 on AM4 with stock voltages is about the same as you building a rocket to go to mars and doing it. Its not gonna happen. Stop thinking about it. AM4 does not do well overclocking RAM in all 4 slots.

Do what every normal kid does and get your a 2x16 3866-4000mhz b-die kit and run it at like 3466 C15. Maybe will boot, maybe not. My 5600X would do 2x16 3733 C16 with some serious voltage tweaking but the effort involved was not worth the time because it wasn't really any faster than a normal 3200mhz kit.

As far as your boot drive, the windows bootloader seems to be corrupted maybe? Thats what allows you to select which OS installation you want to use. Maybe it can be repaired with a windows 10 or 11 installation USB but I'm not really sure.
 
S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
892
LigTasm said:
The chances of you getting a 4x8 kit running dual rank C18 3600 on AM4 with stock voltages is about the same as you building a rocket to go to mars and doing it. Its not gonna happen. Stop thinking about it. AM4 does not do well overclocking RAM in all 4 slots.

Do what every normal kid does and get your a 2x16 3866-4000mhz b-die kit and run it at like 3466 C15. Maybe will boot, maybe not. My 5600X would do 2x16 3733 C16 with some serious voltage tweaking but the effort involved was not worth the time because it wasn't really any faster than a normal 3200mhz kit.

As far as your boot drive, the windows bootloader seems to be corrupted maybe? Thats what allows you to select which OS installation you want to use. Maybe it can be repaired with a windows 10 or 11 installation USB but I'm not really sure.
Click to expand...
I returned the 2x16gb dual rank kits. weeks ago.

I bought 4x8gb basic bitch single rank kits of ddr4 3600 running completely stock.
I have no idea how just putting in some ram corrupted everything.
I also don't know why my BIOS doesn't seem to see my KC3000 as a boot option it didn't even before. I have unplugged all of my SSD's except my KC3000 M.2 it's my only M.2 drive. I'm trying to install windows to it now with the 4x8GB kits in. I dunno why this might work now but stranger things have happened. Honestly I'm just curious if I do a fresh windows install on it if I'll even be able to see it as a functional boot option in my BIOS.
 
R

rhkcommander959

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2020
Messages
453
If the ram is unstable, it will easily corrupt stuff.

If install media can see the kc3000, then it is most likely a bios setting you're missing but I don't have first hand knowledge of that motherboard.
 
L

LigTasm

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2011
Messages
5,769
SpongeBob said:
I returned the 2x16gb dual rank kits. weeks ago.

I bought 4x8gb basic bitch single rank kits of ddr4 3600 running completely stock.
I have no idea how just putting in some ram corrupted everything.
I also don't know why my BIOS doesn't seem to see my KC3000 as a boot option it didn't even before. I have unplugged all of my SSD's except my KC3000 M.2 it's my only M.2 drive. I'm trying to install windows to it now with the 4x8GB kits in. I dunno why this might work now but stranger things have happened. Honestly I'm just curious if I do a fresh windows install on it if I'll even be able to see it as a functional boot option in my BIOS.
Click to expand...

I'm assuming you're using the 5600X which you wrote about in your post, and those chips are very prone to memory controller issues or dead channels. It is possible you just have a super crappy chip. This then lead to hours of blue screens and apparently corrupting your drive. I know you said that kit was on the QVL, but that doesn't always work out. If your BIOS has a voltage setting for VSOC you can try setting it to 1.05-1.10V and see if it helps stability.
 
S

stormy1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2008
Messages
1,059
If you installed win11 with the win10 drive in place, windows did not install a boot loader on the windows11 drive. Some bios only offer drives with boot loaders if it detects one as a boot device.
Fix is either install win11 with the win10 drive removed, or do a boot loader repair from a win11 install media with the win10 drive disconnected.
 
S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
892
So let me tell you...............

So I took some deep breaths and thought to myself wtf do I always tell everyone I help trouble shoot. Breath, start at the top, rebuild if you have to. So I started thinking okay... There has to be a conflict with that windows 10 install/ driver. stormy1 well I had done that but flashing the BIOS didn't help at all.

I kinda figured I'm going to just Leroy Jenkins this and see what happens if I unplug all of my SSD's to avoid any conflicts. Plug in my 4x8GB of ram and install on my M.2 So stormy1 you were correct with your windows assessment. I think that was the conflict here however what I don't quite understand is why did installing more ram create such a huge conflict? I still have no idea. If anyone can help me understand that I would appreciate it.

But as of right now I have 32GB and reinstalled windows. Things seem to be fine. I'm kinda scared to hop back in my BIOS and see if it says something stupid about my drive I kinda don't want to adjust anything in there for the rest of the day. But just thought I'd share. Man I hate loading into windows 10 after being in 11. Seriously I know everyone hates it but I think it's far better once you clean it up.

1680396498459.png
 
