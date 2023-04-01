Apparently I played an April fools joke on myself

New ram came yesterday. Super excited this morning I figure unlike that dual rank ram this ram is on my QVL list should have no issues lets goooo. I started doing benchmarks with my current setup everything as per usual passed with flying colors.

I got to install my new ram...... everything goes to shit. everything.. So after a bunch of blue screens and hear we are 5 hours later I'm able to get into windows on my old SSD with windows 10. I watched a bunch of videos on youtube and I still can't figure out why I can't set my M.2 to boot to it. I have to set it to CSM to see the friggin thing not UEFI I restart the computer doesn't let load windows from it. Btw I did try a diagnostic in of the m.2 in my BIOS and it passed no issues. If I try to boot from it well screw that it ain't happening I assume installing this ram corrupted my install or something. I have no idea why. I spent literally f'ing weeks trying to troubleshoot why the dual rank kits wouldn't work. I have no idea why I can only seem to get this computer to work with generic ass 2x8GB ram and on my old SSD.

I have new BIOS (I reinstalled them as well).

MSI B550 Gaming plus.

Kingston KC3000 it just seems to hate.



The other thing is I can't try the non dominant ram slots on their own to see if they aren't functioning. I tried this. My computer restarted gave me an error message to change my slots and the BIOS were in Chinese. Changed slots restarted BIOS were in English again.



Can anyone figure this out? At this point I can't image it's the rams fault since this is the 2nd instance of me trying to install other ram and everything not working well. Why does it not boot to the M.2 correctly?



Worst part is everything and I mean everything was working perfect this morning. I had everyone how I wanted it. It was performing great. All I wanted was to add some f'ing ram.



Doesn't make sense. I'm not going to bother trying to put this new ram 4x8GB CMK16GX4M2D3600C18 into my system again.