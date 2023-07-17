Apparently Baldur's Gate 3 terrifies AAA game companies. If off topic please move.

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
This whining from AAA companies is hilarious!
TL;DR "We're gonna excuse why OUR games are awful & terrible."
I would love to hear Beamdog's take on BG3, but only because they are staffed mostly by the people who made BG1,2, and the other titles in the Infinity Engine.Larian had the resources to take their time and get things right, and release "when it's done". Small/indie developers can't be expected to meet that standard. When somebody from Blizzard starts in, they get no sympathy.
Sawyer from Obsidian chiming in is interesting. My impression of Obsidian has always been a AA developer constrained by publisher funding. We've yet to see what they can do as part of Microsoft.
AAA publishers have no ground to stand on here.
D&D as a whole especially 5e also has far more feed back, balancing tweaks, and player input than just about any other system.
Yeah it's one of the last things I'd care about when looking at a game's flaws.Yeah idk, I know 5th edition gets a lot of criticism from older fans. I've never played it, so eh. I just want another great crpg.
