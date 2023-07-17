Apparently Baldur's Gate 3 terrifies AAA game companies. If off topic please move.

rinaldo00 said:
This whining from AAA companies is hilarious!



TL;DR "We're gonna excuse why OUR games are awful & terrible."
They should be scared, Baldurs Gate 3 is a unicorn product.

The company building it has developed their own unique engine for exactly this sort of game. They have spent a decade building and refining their development library and tool set specifically for this sort of game in their engine.
The type of game it is does not require massive graphically intensive resources, it runs and looks good at 30fps and up.
Larian has also developed a massive AI infrastructure for crawling through their games to find broken, and incomplete quest chains and it also has the ability to identify quests that would be considered to have a non satisfactory completion.

Early access for the game also got an unrivalled amount of player feedback, and they have been able to use it to tweak and fine tune the content.

D&D as a whole especially 5e also has far more feed back, balancing tweaks, and player input than just about any other system.

This game is a very tight collaboration between Larian and the player base and it shows.
This is not something that any other studio or community could easily achieve.
 
Larian does good work. D:OS 1 and 2 were the most refreshing rpgs I've played in a very long time.

People complain about the early access being long when really it's being used how EA should: tons and tons of play testing, feedback, and polishing.
 
Larian had the resources to take their time and get things right, and release "when it's done". Small/indie developers can't be expected to meet that standard. When somebody from Blizzard starts in, they get no sympathy.

Sawyer from Obsidian chiming in is interesting. My impression of Obsidian has always been a AA developer constrained by publisher funding. We've yet to see what they can do as part of Microsoft.

AAA publishers have no ground to stand on here.
 
jfreund said:
I would love to hear Beamdog's take on BG3, but only because they are staffed mostly by the people who made BG1,2, and the other titles in the Infinity Engine.
 
Lakados said:
D&D as a whole especially 5e also has far more feed back, balancing tweaks, and player input than just about any other system.
No, it's the most incomplete version of D&D ever released. It's also poorly balanced and apart from the new mechanics is missing a lot of content that should be in the core books and not in splatbooks.
 
Yeah idk, I know 5th edition gets a lot of criticism from older fans. I've never played it, so eh. I just want another great crpg.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Yeah it's one of the last things I'd care about when looking at a game's flaws.
People who have played D&D forever are standing on solid ground. 2.5 was the best version by far, it just had weak mechanics. 3 added good mechanics but broke the experience system.

3.5 tried to fix the experience system but ultimately got too expensive to play with all the splatbooks. 4 was a joke. 5 has the best mechanics without a doubt, but they broke the XP just as bad as 3, and like I said, it's incomplete. Some of the classes just don't function beyond early levels and the multi-class and dual-class systems are worthless.

Knowing this plus Hasbro's recent other shenanigan make this a tough sale. I don't want to give them money anymore, even though I would love a great, new, D&D-flavored game. And I like Larian, too. I'm just not sure they can pull it off with what they were given to work with.

With Baldur's Gate through KOTOR 2, the devs had too much game and had to simplify things to make the games playable. With Fifth Edition, we have to hope that Larian understands D&D on their own well enough to make the game despite Hasbro. That's a tough call.
 
Each version of D&D has it quirks, I play 5 all the time and it works well enough. But to translate it to a computer game always takes a bit more work and some careful modification. Did take me a bit to forget THAC0.
 
This is laughable, snowflakes run gaming companies now. But now they are completely openly demanding snowflake treatment. NO, stop complaining, make a better game if you don't want criticism.
 
They've had a huge team working on it for years, purposefully delaying it to make it fit the vision they want.

Maybe that's a guide, not a detractor?
 
