Apparently Baldur's Gate 3 terrifies AAA game companies. If off topic please move.

People who have played D&D forever are standing on solid ground. 2.5 was the best version by far, it just had weak mechanics. 3 added good mechanics but broke the experience system.3.5 tried to fix the experience system but ultimately got too expensive to play with all the splatbooks. 4 was a joke. 5 has the best mechanics without a doubt, but they broke the XP just as bad as 3, and like I said, it's. Some of the classes just don't function beyond early levels and the multi-class and dual-class systems are worthless.Knowing this plus Hasbro's recent other shenanigan make this a tough sale. I don't want to give them money anymore, even though I would love a great, new, D&D-flavored game. And I like Larian, too. I'm just not sure they can pull it off with what they were given to work with.With Baldur's Gate through KOTOR 2, the devs had too much game and had to simplify things to make the games playable. With Fifth Edition, we have to hope that Larian understands D&D on their own well enough to make the gameHasbro. That's a tough call.