Apparent racial bias found in Twitter photo AI algorithm

"“At the end of the day, if I do this extensive experimentation… what if it only serves to embolden apologists and people who are coming up with pseudo intellectual excuses and appropriating the 40:52 ratio as proof of the fact that it’s not racist? What if it further emboldens that argument? That would be exactly contrary to what I aspire to do. That’s my worst fear,” he said.

Twitter chief design officer Dantley Davis said in a tweet this weekend that Twitter should stop cropping images altogether. VentureBeat asked a Twitter spokesperson about potentially getting rid of image cropping in Twitter timelines, ethical questions surrounding the use of saliency algorithms, and what datasets were used to train its saliency algorithm. A spokesperson declined to respond to those questions, but said that Twitter employees are aware people want more control in image cropping and are considering a number of options.

Updated 10:09 a.m. Sept. 21 to include responses from Twitter and Vinay Prabhu."

https://venturebeat.com/2020/09/20/apparent-racial-bias-found-in-twitter-photo-algorithm/
 
I'd believe it, most AI based facial recognition data sets have been shown to be racially skewed just due to the sample sets they use for training containing like 80% white people because that's what there is in the stock photo libraries.
 
Well AI is only as good as the data we feed it. Given that this is all programmed by a human to begin with, those biases will be there inherently.

I'm neither surprised not offended. Not something to get all worked up over in my mind, just something to fix.
 
