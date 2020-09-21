Apparent racial bias found in Twitter photo AI algorithm

erek
"“At the end of the day, if I do this extensive experimentation… what if it only serves to embolden apologists and people who are coming up with pseudo intellectual excuses and appropriating the 40:52 ratio as proof of the fact that it’s not racist? What if it further emboldens that argument? That would be exactly contrary to what I aspire to do. That’s my worst fear,” he said.
Twitter chief design officer Dantley Davis said in a tweet this weekend that Twitter should stop cropping images altogether. VentureBeat asked a Twitter spokesperson about potentially getting rid of image cropping in Twitter timelines, ethical questions surrounding the use of saliency algorithms, and what datasets were used to train its saliency algorithm. A spokesperson declined to respond to those questions, but said that Twitter employees are aware people want more control in image cropping and are considering a number of options.
Updated 10:09 a.m. Sept. 21 to include responses from Twitter and Vinay Prabhu."
https://venturebeat.com/2020/09/20/apparent-racial-bias-found-in-twitter-photo-algorithm/
