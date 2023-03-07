App no longer store but how can i reinstall for Ipad mini 6

Since Swype is no longer in the apple store, I'm trying to figure out how i can restore it on an used mini 6 which was just bought. Thing is that its on my mini 4 and on an XS max which i bought i 2020. Also Swype is not showing in the purchase list in my apps. Any suggestions? I've tried to use previous backups far back as 2016 and 2018 but no install with it saying no longer in the app store.



Yes i know there's the floating keyboard but its so small.